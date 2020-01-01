SLOW (SLOW) トケノミクス
SLOW (SLOW) 情報
The project was created by the NFT holder community inspired by the Artist IAMSLOTH. We are a community-driven project that is endorsed by the actual artist. The goal is to expand into the web 3 space, sharing the art and vision of IAMSLOTH with a broader audience while leveraging the innovative aspects of blockchain technology. This initiative not only aims to celebrate the unique artwork of IAMSLOTH but also to foster a decentralized platform where creativity meets technology.
Our vision includes creating a space where art enthusiasts can engage with IAMSLOTH's work in new, interactive ways. Through NFTs, we're not just selling art; we're offering a piece of a community, a part of a movement towards democratizing art ownership. This project is about building a sustainable ecosystem where artists can thrive, and collectors can own and perhaps even influence the direction of new art pieces.
We're looking to integrate various web 3 technologies like DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organizations) to manage community decisions, smart contracts for transparent transactions, and possibly even virtual reality galleries where members can experience the art in an immersive environment. Our commitment is to maintain the integrity of IAMSLOTH's vision while pushing the boundaries of what art can be in the digital age.
This endeavor is not just about expanding into web 3; it's about redefining what community engagement in art looks like. We're inviting art lovers, tech enthusiasts, and visionaries to join us in this journey to explore, enjoy, and co-create in a space where art transcends traditional boundaries.
SLOW (SLOW) トケノミクス & 価格分析
SLOW (SLOW) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
SLOW (SLOW) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
SLOW (SLOW) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される SLOW トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
SLOW トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
SLOW のトケノミクスを理解したところで、SLOW トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
SLOW 価格予測
SLOW の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の SLOW 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
MEXCを選ぶべき理由は何ですか？
MEXCは世界有数の暗号資産取引所であり、世界中の何百万人ものユーザーから信頼されています。初心者からプロまで、MEXCは暗号資産を手軽に始めるための入り口となります。
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。