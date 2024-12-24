Skycoin 価格(SKY)
Skycoin（SKY）の本日のライブ価格は 0.058305 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 1.30M USD です。SKY から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Skycoin 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 1.31 USD
です- Skycoin 1日内の価格変動率は --
です- 循環供給量は 22.24M USD です
MEXCで SKY から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な SKY 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Skycoin から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Skycoin から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0009273876 です。
過去60日間における Skycoin から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0233467096 です。
過去90日間における Skycoin から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.019919475932260196 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30日
|$ -0.0009273876
|-1.59%
|60日
|$ +0.0233467096
|+40.04%
|90日
|$ +0.019919475932260196
|+51.89%
Skycoin の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
--
+0.21%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
The Skycoin Platform is the most advanced blockchain platform in the world. Developed by early contributors to both Bitcoin and Ethereum, Skycoin’s platform is completely secure, infinitely scalable, and ISP independent. It uses its own specific distributed consensus algorithm, called Obelisk, instead of other commonly used algorithms like proof of work (POW) and proof of stake (POS). Obelisk uses the concept of ‘web of trust dynamics’ which distributes influence over the network and makes consensus decisions depending upon the influence score of each node. Each node subscribes to a select number of other network nodes, and the density of a node’s network of subscribers determines its influence on the network. Skycoin is very fast. With transaction speeds close to 2 seconds and no transaction fees it can rival any other cryptocurrency on the market as a payment method. The transaction costs of Skycoin are covered by Coin Hours. This is value paid to Skycoin holders for each hour they hold a Skycoin. Skycoin is against charging transaction costs and mining incentives as it only drives up the costs of the network. The biggest benefit of Skycoin is that it is energy efficient due to the Web-of-Trust social proof. It can even run on a 30-watt cell phone processor making it great for mobile payments. Centralization becomes less of an issue when anyone can participate in the blockchain. Sia stores tiny pieces of your files on dozens of nodes across the globe. This eliminates any single point of failure and ensures highest possible uptime, on par with other cloud storage providers. A major goal of Skycoin is to promote actual usage of cryptocurrency rather than speculation. Skywire, the flagship application of Skycoin, has the ambitious goal of decentralizing the internet at the hardware level and is about to begin the testnet in April. However, this is just one of the many facets of the Skycoin ecosystem. Skywire will not only provide decentralized bandwidth but also storage and computation, completing the holy trinity of commodities essential for the new internet. Skycoin also has its own ICO platform called Fiber, their own deterministic programming language, CX, derived from Golang, a private decentralized messenger system called Sky-Messenger, and a decentralized social media platform, BBS. Here is another way to think of Skycoin: An open-source, community-owned, hardware-based peer to peer internet designed from first principles and leveraging the incentive system of the blockchain.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 SKY を AUD に
A$0.093288
|1 SKY を GBP に
￡0.04606095
|1 SKY を EUR に
€0.0559728
|1 SKY を USD に
$0.058305
|1 SKY を MYR に
RM0.2612064
|1 SKY を TRY に
₺2.05525125
|1 SKY を JPY に
¥9.15680025
|1 SKY を RUB に
₽5.900466
|1 SKY を INR に
₹4.96583685
|1 SKY を IDR に
Rp940.40309415
|1 SKY を PHP に
₱3.4085103
|1 SKY を EGP に
￡E.2.9782194
|1 SKY を BRL に
R$0.36090795
|1 SKY を CAD に
C$0.08337615
|1 SKY を BDT に
৳6.96569835
|1 SKY を NGN に
₦90.2549739
|1 SKY を UAH に
₴2.4499761
|1 SKY を VES に
Bs2.973555
|1 SKY を PKR に
Rs16.24085775
|1 SKY を KZT に
₸30.4142202
|1 SKY を THB に
฿1.99344795
|1 SKY を TWD に
NT$1.90715655
|1 SKY を CHF に
Fr0.05189145
|1 SKY を HKD に
HK$0.4524468
|1 SKY を MAD に
.د.م0.58596525