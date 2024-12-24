Sirin Labs 価格(SRN)
Sirin Labs（SRN）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 311.39K USD です。SRN から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Sirin Labs 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 88.27 USD
です- Sirin Labs 1日内の価格変動率は -2.38%
です- 循環供給量は 532.78M USD です
MEXCで SRN から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な SRN 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Sirin Labs から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Sirin Labs から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Sirin Labs から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Sirin Labs から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-2.38%
|30日
|$ 0
|-1.79%
|60日
|$ 0
|+409.73%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Sirin Labs の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.66%
-2.38%
-11.36%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Sirin Labs Token is a crypto token developed by blockchain development company Sirin Labs, and is a part of the SIRIN Labs ecosystem. Sirin Labs has been developing the first blockchain smartphone, and every product of this company is committed to using their own blockchain! They promote use of digital currencies and decentralization through SRN tokens. Sirin Labs was found in 2014. Solarin was their first project, which gained popularity as the most secure phone in the world. Though it was a success and was endorsed by famous celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio, the company declared a layoff of about one-third of the staff by 2015. The reason they announced was developments in other fields. In late 2017, Sirin Labs announced the ICO (Initial Public Offering) of Sirin Lab Token (SRN) in order to give their operations a new direction. Now, they focus on bringing new technology for mass adoption. SIRIN Labs has a vision of creating open source and secure devices for mass adoption. The biggest problem SRN tokens face is convincing average users of smartphone that a high security phone is worth investing in! If SRN tokens follow the recent trends and other products by SIRIN Labs become a success, then that day is not away when SRN token will be one of the top cryptocurrencies in the world. SRN tokens have immense potential for development. Given that the smartphone market is one of their targets, there’s a large industry that’s being picked on as an audience for the technology.
