ShoeFy 価格(SHOE)
ShoeFy（SHOE）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00131431 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。SHOE から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な ShoeFy 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 426.36 USD
です- ShoeFy 1日内の価格変動率は -3.28%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで SHOE から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な SHOE 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の ShoeFy から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における ShoeFy から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0002788873 です。
過去60日間における ShoeFy から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0001339268 です。
過去90日間における ShoeFy から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0001934398161937531 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-3.28%
|30日
|$ -0.0002788873
|-21.21%
|60日
|$ -0.0001339268
|-10.18%
|90日
|$ +0.0001934398161937531
|+17.26%
ShoeFy の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+5.59%
-3.28%
-3.64%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
ShoeFy is an innovative decentralized platform that combines Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) and Fungible Tokens (FT). It is a futuristic NFT project that utilizes cutting-edge DeFi tools to maximize returns. ShoeFy can amplify the NFTs potential by including both farming and staking to generate passive income. ShoeFy will have two tokens namely, $SHOE(ERC-20), the native Fungible Token and sNFTs (ERC-721) which are randomly generated on-chain. Each NFT is an algorithmically programmed unique digital shoe on the platform. Shoebeasts (Shoe collectors) can flex their new digital sneakers on Snapchat and other apps. ShoeFy provides special shoe racks for your digital kicks, and when you (the shoebeast) stake them on the platform, you can earn passive income in the form of $Shoe tokens. The project is led by a team of experienced blockchain venture capitalists, creative NFT developers, and top-tier marketing experts spanning from Europe to Canada and onto South Korea & Thailand in SE Asia. ShoeFy has a long-term vision to innovate and evolve over time. ShoeFy will tap into the different ecosystems of Gaming, Collectibles, and establish a presence in the metaverse, with digital kicks that are unique. Later this will lead to expansion to different other merchandise, partnering with reputable fashion brands. ShoeFy is about to drop the most exhilarating collection of digital kicks on the market, be ready to cop or mint when the announcement comes. NFT and DeFi markets are launching into the sky of the limitless future digital world, and we have just the shoes you need for this journey.
