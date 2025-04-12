Shiba Saga 価格(SHIA)
Shiba Saga（SHIA）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 21.91K USD です。SHIA から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Shiba Saga 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は -- USD
です- Shiba Saga 1日内の価格変動率は -4.16%
です- 循環供給量は 280.08M USD です
MEXCで SHIA から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な SHIA 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Shiba Saga から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Shiba Saga から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Shiba Saga から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Shiba Saga から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-4.16%
|30日
|$ 0
|-65.15%
|60日
|$ 0
|-70.57%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Shiba Saga の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.13%
-4.16%
-55.19%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
At the core of the Shiba Saga game collection are many classic and casual games you already know and love, but with Shiba as a main character. Games in the collection share an on-chain interconnected system where users can earn and spend the same $SHIA token across every game and with every new release. In addition, a character/collectible (NFT) unlocked in one game, will have its counterpart unlocked in the other games. Shiba gets pulled into the ShiaVerse, experience VR like never before. After the release of our first batch of games from the Saga, our team will start full production on the ShiaVerse, a VR metaverse where the NFTs collected by our users in the Saga games will truly come to life. SHIBA SAGA NFTS: You can own a unique piece of the Shiba Saga with Shiba Saga NFTs! In the collection of games from the Saga, the ShiaVerse and through community platforms, Shiba Saga will offer NFTs. Made by both our team and the community. NFTs in the Saga will initially consist of characters, props and items. As a new player you get a free starter pack so you can start playing and earning right away! STAKING $SHIA : Stake $SHIA now to gain rewards and voting power. The ability to stake $SHIA (for rewards) is already available and guarantees a reward multiplier for those that stake their $SHIA before launch-day. Staking $SHIA will reward you with more $SHIA and exclusive in-game and community collectibles (NFTs). Additionally, staking more $SHIA will give you more voting power on the direction of the project.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 SHIA を VND に
₫--
|1 SHIA を AUD に
A$--
|1 SHIA を GBP に
￡--
|1 SHIA を EUR に
€--
|1 SHIA を USD に
$--
|1 SHIA を MYR に
RM--
|1 SHIA を TRY に
₺--
|1 SHIA を JPY に
¥--
|1 SHIA を RUB に
₽--
|1 SHIA を INR に
₹--
|1 SHIA を IDR に
Rp--
|1 SHIA を KRW に
₩--
|1 SHIA を PHP に
₱--
|1 SHIA を EGP に
￡E.--
|1 SHIA を BRL に
R$--
|1 SHIA を CAD に
C$--
|1 SHIA を BDT に
৳--
|1 SHIA を NGN に
₦--
|1 SHIA を UAH に
₴--
|1 SHIA を VES に
Bs--
|1 SHIA を PKR に
Rs--
|1 SHIA を KZT に
₸--
|1 SHIA を THB に
฿--
|1 SHIA を TWD に
NT$--
|1 SHIA を AED に
د.إ--
|1 SHIA を CHF に
Fr--
|1 SHIA を HKD に
HK$--
|1 SHIA を MAD に
.د.م--
|1 SHIA を MXN に
$--