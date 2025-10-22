Shib Original Vision 価格(SOV)
--
+2.15%
-5.82%
-5.82%
Shib Original Vision (SOV) のリアルタイム価格は -- です。過去24時間、SOV は最低 $ 0 から最高 $ 0 の間で取引されており、市場の変動が激しいことを示しています。SOV の史上最高値は $ 0 で、史上最安値は $ 0 です。
短期的なパフォーマンスでは、SOV は過去1時間で --、過去24時間で +2.15% 、過去7日間で -5.82% 変動しました。MEXCにおける最新の価格動向と市場動向の概要をこちらで簡単に把握できます。
Shib Original Vision の現在の時価総額は $ 188.90K、24時間取引高は -- です。SOV の循環供給量は 113.44T、総供給量は 200706133340071.0 です。また、完全希薄化後の評価額 (FDV) は $ 334.22K です。
本日の Shib Original Vision から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Shib Original Vision から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Shib Original Vision から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Shib Original Vision から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+2.15%
|30日
|$ 0
|-33.33%
|60日
|$ 0
|-51.22%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
What is the project about?
Shib Original Vision ($SOV) fixes the corruption behind $SHIB by fairly distributing $SOV to those who believe in the genuine Shiba Inu community. $SOV was developed by true devotees in the dream that was once Shiba. They intend on $SOV to be distributed in a manner that is not only equitable and righteous but also transparent, with 80% of the total supply being airdropped to active Shiba Inu wallets.
In order to establish a truly equitable community, an equivalent amount of $SOV will be dispersed among Shiba Inu holders who have been active on-chain in the last six months days. 277,000 $SHIB wallets will be eligible for $SOV, making it one of the largest airdrops in crypto history. For holders that have $SHIB on centralized exchanges, a dedicated portion of the token metrics will be reserved for CEX airdrop and listing negotiations, governed by 59 members of the Inu Economic Forum, which is made up of Karma DAO members.
What makes your project unique?
Shib Original Vision has 80% of its total supply allocated to Shiba Inu wallets that have been active on-chain within the last 30 days. Meaning that each active Shiba Inu wallet will be able to claim a fixed amount of SOV that is equal amongst all Shibes, meaning SOV will be a true community token.
History of your project.
SOV was evisioned by Karma DAO after witnessing the corruption & strife within the original Shib community that they helped create. They wanted to create an alternative memecoin that followed the original ethos of community & fairness that Shiba Inu was meant to represent.
What’s next for your project?
Shib Original Vision aims to bring positivity, community & fairness to the entire Shiba community, providing an alternative fairly launched community token.
What can your token be used for?
SOV is a memecoin so it can be used by SOV community members.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
Shib Original Vision (SOV) は明日、来週、来月、USD でいくらになるでしょうか？2025年、2026年、2027年、2028年、あるいは10年後、20年後には、あなたの Shib Original Vision (SOV) 資産はいくらになるでしょうか？当社の価格予測ツールを使えば Shib Original Vision の短期および長期予測を調べることができます。
今すぐ Shib Original Vision の価格予測 をチェック！
Shib Original Vision (SOV) のトケノミクスを理解することで、その長期的な価値と成長の可能性をより深く洞察することができます。トークンの配布方法から供給量の管理に至るまで、トケノミクスはプロジェクト経済の中核構造を明らかにします。今すぐ SOV トークンの詳細なトケノミクス について学びましょう！
|時間 (UTC+8)
|タイプ
|情報
|10-21 15:53:36
|業界の最新情報
昨日、ビットコイン現物ETFは4040万ドルの純流出、イーサリアム現物ETFは1億4570万ドルの純流出を記録
|10-20 18:31:42
|業界の最新情報
仮想通貨の時価総額が3.868兆ドルに回復し、24時間で3.7%上昇
|10-20 11:16:23
|業界の最新情報
ビットコインは引き続き圧力に直面し、一時的に108,000ドルを下回る
|10-19 17:50:26
|業界の最新情報
暗号資産市場のセンチメントが「極度の恐怖」ゾーンから脱却、恐怖と強欲指数は現在29
|10-19 14:26:41
|業界の最新情報
暗号資産市場はレンジ相場、時価総額は現在3.723兆ドル
|10-19 04:16:21
|業界の最新情報
過去7日間のパブリックチェーンアクティビティランキング：ソラナが首位を維持
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。