Shen 価格(SHEN)
Shen（SHEN）の本日のライブ価格は 0.950712 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。SHEN から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Shen 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 37.79K USD
です- Shen 1日内の価格変動率は -11.83%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで SHEN から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な SHEN 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Shen から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.127648499162686 です。
過去30日間における Shen から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.2694549781 です。
過去60日間における Shen から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.3237612638 です。
過去90日間における Shen から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.61980041756969534 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.127648499162686
|-11.83%
|30日
|$ -0.2694549781
|-28.34%
|60日
|$ -0.3237612638
|-34.05%
|90日
|$ +0.61980041756969534
|+187.30%
Shen の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+3.74%
-11.83%
-15.97%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
## What are Reserve Coins? In simple terms, Reserve Coins are digital tokens that maintain the algorithmic peg of stablecoins. By trading Reserve Coins, users can contribute to the stablecoin mechanism by providing the appropriate liquidity to maintain a sufficient peg ratio. By utilizing a reserve, base fees can be charged, collected, and pooled for transactions facilitated by the underlying stablecoin. Reserve Coin holders then get a share of this transaction pool as an incentive for their participation in maintaining the stablecoin peg ratio. Before the launch of Djed, we will be implementing a Reserve Coin that will serve this function of maintaining Djed’s peg and liquidity stability. We have provided some details on this below. ## What is Shen (SHEN)? Continuing with the ancient Egyptian theme, we picked Shen as the name for Djed’s Reserve Coin. The Shen is a symbol of both royalty and symmetry. It has a deep connection with infinity, eternity, protection, and completeness given its circularity. During our brainstorming sessions, we found this name to convey the characteristics and properties of Djed’s Reserve Coin appropriately. By buying and selling Shen, users are able to maintain Djed’s USD currency peg while earning a share of transaction fees in the reserve pool. Since the Reserve Coin is a tradable asset, holders can also profit from the short-mid term price fluctuations as an added incentive. We look forward to providing more information as we approach the official launch.
|1 SHEN を AUD に
A$1.54966056
|1 SHEN を GBP に
￡0.77007672
|1 SHEN を EUR に
€0.92219064
|1 SHEN を USD に
$0.950712
|1 SHEN を MYR に
RM4.22116128
|1 SHEN を TRY に
₺34.12105368
|1 SHEN を JPY に
¥147.85473024
|1 SHEN を RUB に
₽94.96662168
|1 SHEN を INR に
₹82.29363072
|1 SHEN を IDR に
Rp15,585.44012928
|1 SHEN を PHP に
₱55.54059504
|1 SHEN を EGP に
￡E.48.40074792
|1 SHEN を BRL に
R$5.55215808
|1 SHEN を CAD に
C$1.39754664
|1 SHEN を BDT に
৳117.75518832
|1 SHEN を NGN に
₦1,597.83313704
|1 SHEN を UAH に
₴40.27216032
|1 SHEN を VES に
Bs55.141296
|1 SHEN を PKR に
Rs268.4810688
|1 SHEN を KZT に
₸500.36923272
|1 SHEN を THB に
฿32.39075784
|1 SHEN を TWD に
NT$31.3259604
|1 SHEN を CHF に
Fr0.86514792
|1 SHEN を HKD に
HK$7.40604648
|1 SHEN を MAD に
.د.م9.68775528