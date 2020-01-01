Shakita Inu (SHAK) トケノミクス
Shakita Inu (SHAK) 情報
Shakita Inu, known as $SHAK The #SHIBKILLERby its community is a deflationary lotto token. It has a supply of 8.7B which is purposely much lower than most other dog coins. SHAK aims to follow in SHIB's footsteps and build utility and also aims to beat DOGE to $1. The token has 0% buy tax and 10% sell tax (4% of which is burned from the supply). With the BIG $SHAK LOTTO lucky hodlers are chosen at random with a random number generator to win prizes. The prizes go up as the price gets higher and when the price reaches $1 SHAK plans to give away $1,000,000.
Shakita Inu aka $SHAK is a self proclaimed SHIB KILLER. It's tokenomics include 0% buy tax forever and 4% of every sell is burned. The supply is all circulating and constantly getting lower. It is mathematically designed to get to $1 ten times quicker than DOGE and to grow even faster than SHIB.
There are constant holder giveaways in the BIG $SHAK LOTTO whereby a random holder is selected to win a prize at price milestones. The higher the price of the token gets the bigger the prize gets. When the price is $1 there will be a $1,000,000 giveaway.
There is a 2D game on the way that shows SHAK jumping other its rivals DOGE and SHIB in an endless runner style game. Top scorers will also win tokens.
The project intends to expand the token utility and have NFT farming amongst many other features as the community grows.
Shakita Inu (SHAK) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Shakita Inu (SHAK) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Shakita Inu (SHAK) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Shakita Inu (SHAK) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される SHAK トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
SHAK トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
SHAK のトケノミクスを理解したところで、SHAK トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。