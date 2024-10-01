Shackleford (SHACK) トケノミクス
Shackleford (SHACK) 情報
A STABLE and long-term GROWTH cryptocurrency investment token for securely holding your wealth.
Launched in March 2023 by a team based in the USA, Shackleford is a pioneering cryptocurrency designed to empower users through its innovative tokenomics. Operating as a Binance BEP-20 token, Shackleford provides a secure avenue for pursuing financial success.
At Shackleford Finance, the team places a strong emphasis on wealth preservation and the achievement of financial objectives. The investment token is positioned as a solution for safeguarding assets while ensuring a steady and progressive growth trajectory. A robust foundation has been established to provide investors with peace of mind.
With the team's dedicated commitment to stability and growth, the groundwork for the investment token has been meticulously laid. Investors can rest assured that their investments are guided by seasoned professionals deeply committed to their financial prosperity. Operating as a Binance BEP-20 token, the Shackleford token provides a secure avenue for the pursuit of financial success.
#Tokenomics:
Shackleford employs a transparent tokenomics model featuring a 3% transaction fee for both buying and selling. This fee structure includes a 1% burn mechanism, reducing the circulating supply over time. Another 1% is allocated to buy back tokens, contributing to liquidity and stability. The remaining 1% supports the development fund, ensuring ongoing enhancements for project sustainability.
Shackleford (SHACK) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Shackleford (SHACK) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Shackleford (SHACK) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Shackleford (SHACK) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される SHACK トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
SHACK トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
SHACK のトケノミクスを理解したところで、SHACK トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。