Shackleford 価格(SHACK)
Shackleford（SHACK）の本日のライブ価格は 0.063149 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。SHACK から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Shackleford 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 7.51K USD
です- Shackleford 1日内の価格変動率は +2.16%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで SHACK から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な SHACK 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Shackleford から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.00133283 です。
過去30日間における Shackleford から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0013340794 です。
過去60日間における Shackleford から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0217236285 です。
過去90日間における Shackleford から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.00145406844976741 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00133283
|+2.16%
|30日
|$ +0.0013340794
|+2.11%
|60日
|$ -0.0217236285
|-34.40%
|90日
|$ +0.00145406844976741
|+2.36%
Shackleford の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.07%
+2.16%
+2.14%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
A STABLE and long-term GROWTH cryptocurrency investment token for securely holding your wealth. Shackleford (SHACK) is a stable and long-term growth cryptocurrency investment token that allows you to securely hold and grow your wealth. Launched in March 2023 by a team based in the USA, Shackleford is a pioneering cryptocurrency designed to empower users through its innovative tokenomics. Operating as a Binance BEP-20 token, Shackleford provides a secure avenue for pursuing financial success. At Shackleford Finance, the team places a strong emphasis on wealth preservation and the achievement of financial objectives. The investment token is positioned as a solution for safeguarding assets while ensuring a steady and progressive growth trajectory. A robust foundation has been established to provide investors with peace of mind. With the team's dedicated commitment to stability and growth, the groundwork for the investment token has been meticulously laid. Investors can rest assured that their investments are guided by seasoned professionals deeply committed to their financial prosperity. Operating as a Binance BEP-20 token, the Shackleford token provides a secure avenue for the pursuit of financial success. #Tokenomics: Shackleford employs a transparent tokenomics model featuring a 3% transaction fee for both buying and selling. This fee structure includes a 1% burn mechanism, reducing the circulating supply over time. Another 1% is allocated to buy back tokens, contributing to liquidity and stability. The remaining 1% supports the development fund, ensuring ongoing enhancements for project sustainability.
