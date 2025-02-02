Sense4FIT 価格(SFIT)
Sense4FIT（SFIT）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。SFIT から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Sense4FIT 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 687.24 USD
です- Sense4FIT 1日内の価格変動率は -10.64%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで SFIT から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な SFIT 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Sense4FIT から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Sense4FIT から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Sense4FIT から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Sense4FIT から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-10.64%
|30日
|$ 0
|-30.12%
|60日
|$ 0
|-65.67%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Sense4FIT の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.37%
-10.64%
-18.45%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Sense4FIT is a "FIT to EARN" ecosystem that delivers an online concept through a semi-decentralised app, which includes fitness, nutrition, personal development and mindfulness, that will further develop in a hybrid concept with offline sports events, bootcamps and competitions. Sense4FIT App is a Web 3 Fit2Earn Lifestyle app built on the Elrond blockchain with game-fi elements that has the goal of helping people to become better versions of themselves and get rewarded while achieving their goals. The Social-Fi and Game-Fi elements help people be more engaged with their lifestyle objectives, while bringing the sports community together. These experiences will be linked together through the $SFIT utility token, which will have multiple use cases within the ecosystem: rewards, payments, staking and more. Each component of our ecosystem contributes to achieving our main goal and to create a movement in the Wellness and Fitness industry. Sense4FIT will have 4 different business units, interconnected in one ecosystem, through the SFIT utility token that will allow customers, users, coaches, business owners - franchise, partners - to use it on each product and to interact within the Sense4FIT ecosystem. The functionalities of the SFIT token can be adapted or extended, depending on the evolution of the ecosystem. Sense4FIT's unique competitive advantage to execute the vision of a multidimensional fitness experience is given by the team track records and experience. Our team consists of leading experts in the fields of entrepreneurship, finance, marketing, technology, blockchain, fitness, health and is backed by over 15 years of experience in the fitness industry.
