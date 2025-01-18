Scientia 価格(SCIE)
Scientia（SCIE）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。SCIE から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Scientia 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 219.35 USD
です- Scientia 1日内の価格変動率は +0.20%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで SCIE から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な SCIE 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Scientia から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Scientia から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Scientia から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Scientia から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.20%
|30日
|$ 0
|+2.85%
|60日
|$ 0
|+15.08%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Scientia の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
+0.20%
+4.82%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
"We face a problem today. Science funding is organized nationally, slow, and bureaucratic. Furthermore, it is often controlled by government or large corporations and not the wider Community. SCIENTIA aims to work towards changing that. The ultimate aim of the project is to establish a trust owned by the SCIENTIA Community. The SCIENTIA Trust will support basic research in academia as well as new research-oriented companies. Uniquely, it will participate in research it funded through returns from funded projects. While establishing the Trust is the long-term goal of SCIENTIA, Science and the SCIENTIA Community can already benefit from SCIENTIA via its Token. The SCIENTIA Token is an innovative token that has entered the Crypto space in October 2021. It was launched on the Binance Smart Chain and has been available on secondary markets since November 2021. SCIENTIA Token operated as an elastic supply token for much of its history, but has stopped rebasing at the beginning of 2022 due to a decision made by the SCIENTIA community. To support its goals, a transaction tax of 9.42% is applied to all transactions of the SCIENTIA Token. This transaction tax is split threefold. 3.14% go directly to the liquidity pool. The rest of the transaction tax is divided into 3 buckets: 2.09% go to science funding. At the end of each funding cycle a decision is made on the use of the science funding budget together with the SCIENTIA community. This could be a direct call for projects to be funded or funding via other funding agencies. 2.09% go towards buyback. This is where SCIENTIA returns to its holders, the SCIENTIA community over time. The final 2.09% go towards development and marketing to support the project further and can also be used to compensate the developers for their efforts. Please educate yourself about SCIENTIA and current project developments, for example in our Telegram group, our Medium Blog or our homepage, and only buy SCIENTIA Token if you fully understand it and want to support the idea of SCIENTIA and be part of the community. Do not speculate with SCIENTIA for profit as this is absolutely not its intention. Please also note that SCIENTIA is not an investment product."
