What is sUSX?
Savings USX (sUSX) is the tokenized version of yield-bearing USX, redistributing revenue from dForce protocols back to USX holders. Savings USX (sUSX) implements a LayerZero OFT (Omnichain Fungible Token) format for USX deposited into the sUSX vault, converting the USR-deposited position into a token users can hold and use. sUSX will offer omni yields to holders across multiple networks, allowing USX holders to share in protocol revenues with the dForce DAO in proportion to the amount of USX deposited into the sUSX vault. This encourages long-term liquidity contributions to both USX and dForce.
Where does the yield come from?
xUSX will redistribute revenues collected by the Treasury from all dForce protocols and its eco-projects to sUSX holders, including but not limited to: Unitus Finance: interest spread allocation Vault: minting fees LSR: redemption fees, and saving interest generated by underlying collateral assets supplied to lending protocols POO: DeFi rewards Other RWA and other market operation strategies Earnings automatically accrue and compound continuously while you hold sUSX.
Savings USX (SUSX) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Savings USX (SUSX) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Savings USX (SUSX) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Savings USX (SUSX) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される SUSX トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
SUSX トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
SUSX のトケノミクスを理解したところで、SUSX トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。