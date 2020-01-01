Sator (SAO) トケノミクス
Sator (SAO) 情報
Sator is a decentralized application platform designed to scale and expand linear content (Television, Film, Music, Streamers) to a non-linear content engagement experience. Audiences are incentivized by social utility token rewards (SAO) and content-based NFTs in the Sator dApp marketplace. Content creators, producers, and content rights holders simultaneously grow audience and global reach. Sator Network (SAO) runs on Ethereum and Solana, utilizing Wormhole bridge for bidirectional transfers and cross-chain interoperability.
Sator addresses the greatest pain points in television/streaming/content: viewership growth, viewer engagement, subscribership growth & retention. Plus, Sator is the first mechanism to align the interests of content viewers and distributors by rewarding them both for their respective contributions. Sator also pushes NFT innovation ahead by embedding show-specific NFTs with extremely unique utilities, new profile-display features and experiential relevance; at this time in history when NFTs are maturing as a category and demand is growing for ways to utilize, display and discover NFT potentiality.
Demand to “earn crypto for watching tv” is evident from consumers’ perspective. Thus, Sator’s economy empowers consumers to directly participate in value they create by engaging as a viewer. At the same time, Sator’s value-proposition is compelling from a content provider’s perspective. Indeed, content providers gain turnkey, self-replenishing viewership growth campaigns, plus comprehensive NFT solutions spanning creation to monetization.
The Sator decentralized application contains a thoughtfully constructed set of staking mechanisms whereby users staking certain levels of $SAO boost their earnings by unlocking rewards multipliers on all their activities. Easy re-staking and multiplier rates increasing at higher staked levels all serve to deeply incentivize loyalty, activity on the platform and long-term $SAO holding.
Sator (SAO) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Sator (SAO) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Sator (SAO) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Sator (SAO) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される SAO トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
SAO トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
SAO のトケノミクスを理解したところで、SAO トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。