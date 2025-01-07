SantaSol 価格(SSOL)
SantaSol（SSOL）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 8.44K USD です。SSOL から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な SantaSol 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 262.21 USD
です- SantaSol 1日内の価格変動率は +25.14%
です- 循環供給量は 999.75M USD です
MEXCで SSOL から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な SSOL 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の SantaSol から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における SantaSol から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における SantaSol から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における SantaSol から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+25.14%
|30日
|$ 0
|--
|60日
|$ 0
|--
|90日
|$ 0
|--
SantaSol の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.66%
+25.14%
+17.97%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
SantaSol ($SSOL) is a festive, community-driven cryptocurrency built on the Solana blockchain. The project aims to spread holiday cheer while providing real utility and long-term value for its holders. SantaSol combines the excitement of the Christmas season with innovative blockchain technology to create an engaging, deflationary token with multiple use cases. Purpose and Function: Community Rewards: A portion of every transaction funds community giveaways, staking rewards, and holiday events like Christmas raffles and lotteries. Charity Contributions: Holders vote on charitable initiatives, ensuring transparency and impact. Deflationary Mechanics: Regular token burns via "Santa Burns" events reduce supply, increasing scarcity over time. Utility: Staking Rewards: Holders can stake $SSOL tokens to earn passive rewards, encouraging long-term participation and reducing circulating supply. Holiday Lotteries: Participate in raffles and jackpots funded by transaction taxes, with special prizes on Christmas Day. Liquidity Growth: Transaction taxes also contribute to growing the liquidity pool, ensuring token price stability. SantaSol is more than a token—it’s a movement to create joy, foster community, and innovate within the blockchain space. With transparent governance, deflationary incentives, and community-focused goals, SantaSol delivers a festive yet sustainable crypto experience.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 SSOL を AUD に
A$--
|1 SSOL を GBP に
￡--
|1 SSOL を EUR に
€--
|1 SSOL を USD に
$--
|1 SSOL を MYR に
RM--
|1 SSOL を TRY に
₺--
|1 SSOL を JPY に
¥--
|1 SSOL を RUB に
₽--
|1 SSOL を INR に
₹--
|1 SSOL を IDR に
Rp--
|1 SSOL を PHP に
₱--
|1 SSOL を EGP に
￡E.--
|1 SSOL を BRL に
R$--
|1 SSOL を CAD に
C$--
|1 SSOL を BDT に
৳--
|1 SSOL を NGN に
₦--
|1 SSOL を UAH に
₴--
|1 SSOL を VES に
Bs--
|1 SSOL を PKR に
Rs--
|1 SSOL を KZT に
₸--
|1 SSOL を THB に
฿--
|1 SSOL を TWD に
NT$--
|1 SSOL を CHF に
Fr--
|1 SSOL を HKD に
HK$--
|1 SSOL を MAD に
.د.م--