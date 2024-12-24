Santa Coin 価格(SANTA)
Santa Coin（SANTA）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 234.43K USD です。SANTA から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Santa Coin 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 235.83 USD
です- Santa Coin 1日内の価格変動率は +4.40%
です- 循環供給量は 220.31T USD です
MEXCで SANTA から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な SANTA 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Santa Coin から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Santa Coin から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Santa Coin から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Santa Coin から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+4.40%
|30日
|$ 0
|-49.22%
|60日
|$ 0
|-46.09%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Santa Coin の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.06%
+4.40%
-8.65%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
What is the project about? Santa Coin is a philanthropic cryptocurrency that promotes the festive spirit of Christmas all year round, providing AI-powered tools to its community, supporting charitable causes, and fostering sustainable practices. What makes your project unique? Santa Coin stands out by uniquely merging the spirit of giving and the power of AI technology in the cryptocurrency space; it's a memecoin designed not just for transactions, but to provide value through AI-driven tools, while promoting a culture of philanthropy and sustainability, celebrating the joy of Christmas all year round. History of your project. Santa Coin was founded in October 2021 as an holiday memecoin originally exciting users with its P2E racing game but now evolving into a giant memecoin using a set of AI tools to excite users again. What’s next for your project? The team will focus on the development of SantaGPT, an AI tool for generating festive content and market analysis. This tool is anticipated to provide users with unique, AI-generated content, enhancing the overall user experience. What can your token be used for? Holding Santa Coin gives users access to an array of AI-powered tools, including SantaGPT, an AI tool for generating festive content and market analysis, and an AI image generator. These tools can be used by businesses, content creators, developers, and individual users alike. By owning Santa Coin, holders indirectly support charitable causes and environmental initiatives, as a portion of the project's tokenomics is allocated to these endeavors.
