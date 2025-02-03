Sangkara 価格(MISA)
Sangkara（MISA）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。MISA から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Sangkara 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 18.30 USD
です- Sangkara 1日内の価格変動率は -13.39%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで MISA から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な MISA 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Sangkara から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Sangkara から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Sangkara から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Sangkara から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-13.39%
|30日
|$ 0
|-88.35%
|60日
|$ 0
|-79.29%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Sangkara の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
-13.39%
-1.79%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
1. Increse the Underlying Asset’s Value The asset that protects the value of the $MISA token is a productive plantation of 11.5 hectares in Central Java. The value of this asset will be increased by utilizing this land into a more profitable agricultural land. PT MSA plans to cultivate cassava plants to meet the large demand for cassava from abroad. The existing land will be used to plant cassava with superior quality seeds. PT MSA plans to establish a factory to process the cassava so that it has a suitable yield for export. This processing factory will also receive cassava products from local farmers, so that PT MSA can have a positive impact on the surrounding environment. 2. Acquire Token Exchanger Public interest in crypto investment in Indonesia has begun to increase significantly in Indonesia, especially since the government has recognized crypto as a digital asset that has become a trading commodity (Liputan6.com). The data released by the Ministry of Trade shows that every day the value of crypto transactions reaches IDR 1.5 trillion, and this is also reinforced by the growing ability of the Indonesian in creating their own tokens/coins. With the ever improving enthusiasm of the community, PT MSA intends to establish an exchange that can accommodate and distribute the coins created by the Indonesia’s own and also make this crypto investment easily accessible to investors who want to invest in crypto currency. Unlike other exchangers in Indonesia, PT $MSA will accommodate the underlying assets of token creators who wish to list their tokens with underlying assets so that PT MSA will not only become an exchanger that facilitates coins in general, but PT MSA will facilitate tokens that have an underlying asset. 3. Token Publisher In May 2021, Indonesia was ranked 5th in the world in the number of startups. The number of MSME in Indonesia is also tantalizing, reaching 65 million in 2018. Of this number, many startup companies and MSME need funds to laun
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
