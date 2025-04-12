Round X 価格(RNDX)
Round X（RNDX）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。RNDX から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Round X 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は -- USD
です- Round X 1日内の価格変動率は -13.44%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで RNDX から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な RNDX 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Round X から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Round X から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Round X から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Round X から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-13.44%
|30日
|$ 0
|-14.68%
|60日
|$ 0
|-50.04%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Round X の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-1.13%
-13.44%
-23.90%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Round X is building a metaverse by issuing NFT using user-centered services in each country and entering the world's No. 1 sandbox using the Doongle app. Doongle is a platform that enables making friendship on a global scale for anyone. Doongle by Round X is a global friendship starter pack. People with similar interests and exploring new stuff can share and introduce anything to each other. Doongle is a social media focusing on global friendship and matching. RNDX is the native utility token that is designed for participation, payment, and reward tool for Doongle services. Round X launched on the 3rd of March, 2020. Its current circulation of RNDX is 1,200,000,000 RNDX and it's 6% of the total. Round X is available for trading on MEXC on one of the largest stable coins. (https://www.mexc.com/exchange/RNDX_USDT) pair currently available. Currently, Doongle is a social media platform with the feature of friendship, posting, messaging, and sending the gift. Once an account is created, the user will set the interests and what they would like to explore. Posting and making friends will lead the user to the global friendship experience with automatic translation. When the user likes someone he or she can send the gifts to each other that engages a stronger friendship. Doongle is preparing new features that will lead the user experiences to a whole new level. Doongle is adopting a new token economy that can expand the scope of service with better user experiences. There are and will be services requiring payment such as sending e-gifts, exclusive services (will be available in the future). Also, users can earn RNDX tokens by creating hot content or watching ads. All the transactions and payments made in Doongle will be done with the RNDX token once the token is available and listed on the first cryptocurrency exchange. Before the stabilization of the token economy, users are allowed to use the current payment method, but once the token economy settles, RNDX will be t
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 RNDX を VND に
₫--
|1 RNDX を AUD に
A$--
|1 RNDX を GBP に
￡--
|1 RNDX を EUR に
€--
|1 RNDX を USD に
$--
|1 RNDX を MYR に
RM--
|1 RNDX を TRY に
₺--
|1 RNDX を JPY に
¥--
|1 RNDX を RUB に
₽--
|1 RNDX を INR に
₹--
|1 RNDX を IDR に
Rp--
|1 RNDX を KRW に
₩--
|1 RNDX を PHP に
₱--
|1 RNDX を EGP に
￡E.--
|1 RNDX を BRL に
R$--
|1 RNDX を CAD に
C$--
|1 RNDX を BDT に
৳--
|1 RNDX を NGN に
₦--
|1 RNDX を UAH に
₴--
|1 RNDX を VES に
Bs--
|1 RNDX を PKR に
Rs--
|1 RNDX を KZT に
₸--
|1 RNDX を THB に
฿--
|1 RNDX を TWD に
NT$--
|1 RNDX を AED に
د.إ--
|1 RNDX を CHF に
Fr--
|1 RNDX を HKD に
HK$--
|1 RNDX を MAD に
.د.م--
|1 RNDX を MXN に
$--