Rorschach 価格(ROR)
Rorschach（ROR）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。ROR から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Rorschach 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 5.90 USD
です- Rorschach 1日内の価格変動率は --
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで ROR から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な ROR 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Rorschach から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Rorschach から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Rorschach から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Rorschach から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30日
|$ 0
|-14.60%
|60日
|$ 0
|-9.34%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Rorschach の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
--
-0.65%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Rorschach is a token launched as a test of the WAGMI deployer that quickly became an experimental community token on Base network bootstrapped on Farcaster with the goal of helping to give a voice to builders, artists, and creators. In the first 24 hours we gained 150 community members who are all looking to make a difference for "the nobodies", an affectionate term for people with smaller voices on social media who have something to offer to the world of crypto and just need an amplifier to get their ideas out to the world. Through a series of experiments on social media, the Rorschach community is finding ways to help elevate each other and the broader community. The first experiment is having artists submit a Rorschach or Base themed piece which we list to mint on the project's Zora collection. Artists choose the mint price, 90% goes to the artist and 10% goes to buy back ROR tokens using a Splits distributor contract. The community and dev help share that artists work and the rest of their portfolio, with the goal of getting their work seen by the world. Rorschach was fair launched on WAGMI with 100% of the tokens put into liquidity and no allocations for team members or other people. Everyone who bought Rorschach on the ground floor did so because they wanted a sense of community and believed in the project. At the time of writing, 11.06% of the supply was burned by community members who purchased the tokens themselves in the first 24 hours of trading. Further burns may be done if they are determined to be in line with community goals.
