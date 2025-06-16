RoOLZ 価格(GODL)
RoOLZ（GODL）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 182.50K USD です。GODL から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な RoOLZ 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は -- USD
です- RoOLZ 1日内の価格変動率は +1.67%
です- 循環供給量は 492.99M USD です
MEXCで GODL から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な GODL 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の RoOLZ から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における RoOLZ から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における RoOLZ から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における RoOLZ から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+1.67%
|30日
|$ 0
|-28.99%
|60日
|$ 0
|-47.10%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
RoOLZ の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.58%
+1.67%
+27.46%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
## What is RoOLZ? RoOLZ Studios is combining the fast growing Anime Market, with short-form Mobile Videos and Mobile Apps on TON and Telegram. As a studio, RoOLZ has produced online Series with 3B+ views on socials. This year, its NFT collection (#10 all-time on GetGems) and Anime Series (20M+ Views) was released. RoOLZ’ TON-native app has 10M+ active users. RoOLZ is just the start. Fuelled by their mission to change entertainment, together, they are building a fan-owned entertainment studio where fans and creators collaborate and share in the success backed by the $GODL Token. $GODL is the Token that the community uses to decide on what RoOLZ produces as a studio. Imagine a future where Entertainment is more than just “watching”, where you own, play, produce and get rewarded in $GODL. The $GODL token is used for: Voting on and producing multi-content, participatory entertainment High quality, integrated, content with massive opportunity for monetisation Fast production of high-quality content due to our studio background In-App Staking and Rewards B2B Sponsorships and Ads ## How Many $GODL Tokens Are There in Circulation? The $GODL Token was listed on November 7, 2024 with a total supply of 800,000,000 tokens. A large portion of the token is in the hands of the community and unlocked at the Token Generation Event (36%). ### Who Are the Founders of RoOLZ? RoOLZ is led by a CEO with a Venture Capital background who recognized a unique gap in his portfolio, inspiring him to build the organization (RoOLZ Studio) himself. As an investor and advisor in the TON ecosystem, he’s well-versed in leveraging current market opportunities. The CTO brings expertise from SDAO and SingularityNET, while the Head of Content, founder of Atrium.Art, adds creative depth. With a team experienced in TON, Telegram, and startup growth, RoOLZ has a strong foundation to fulfill its mission of reshaping entertainment. ### Where Can I Buy $GODL? $GODL is available for trading on KuCoin, MEXC, BitGet and Gate.io.
