Riot Racers 価格(RIOT)
Riot Racers（RIOT）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00146589 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。RIOT から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Riot Racers 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 58.43 USD
です- Riot Racers 1日内の価格変動率は -0.32%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで RIOT から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な RIOT 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Riot Racers から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Riot Racers から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0003840065 です。
過去60日間における Riot Racers から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0001956080 です。
過去90日間における Riot Racers から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.32%
|30日
|$ -0.0003840065
|-26.19%
|60日
|$ -0.0001956080
|-13.34%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Riot Racers の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
-0.32%
-24.75%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Riot Racers is a play-to-earn car racing game where players and participants own parts of the game. Players can earn by playing the game or by simply owning parts of the game. All ownable parts of the game are in the form of verifiably owned NFTs. The currency of the game is the RIOT Token, used for all in game activities. Players buy cars and can level them up with upgrades like better engines and tires. To race, players buy gas at a gas station, and then enter an upcoming race. The total of all the gas bought per race makes up the reward pool. First place wins 50% of the reward pool, second and third place split the second half of the pool. Winnings are paid out in RIOT Tokens. When entering a race, players are presented with the Race Conditions. With this in mind, players select from several options that makeup their Race Strategy to compete in the race. The race then happens in the background. Results of the race are determined primarily by how well each racer's Race Strategy played out, and secondarily by a weighted random algorithm. Cars with higher XP and upgrades have an advantage in the race.
|1 RIOT を AUD に
A$0.0023600829
|1 RIOT を GBP に
￡0.0011873709
|1 RIOT を EUR に
€0.0014219133
|1 RIOT を USD に
$0.00146589
|1 RIOT を MYR に
RM0.006596505
|1 RIOT を TRY に
₺0.0520537539
|1 RIOT を JPY に
¥0.2304818847
|1 RIOT を RUB に
₽0.1495061211
|1 RIOT を INR に
₹0.1267701672
|1 RIOT を IDR に
Rp24.0309797616
|1 RIOT を PHP に
₱0.0860037663
|1 RIOT を EGP に
￡E.0.0739541505
|1 RIOT を BRL に
R$0.0088686345
|1 RIOT を CAD に
C$0.0020962227
|1 RIOT を BDT に
৳0.1773140544
|1 RIOT を NGN に
₦2.279752128
|1 RIOT を UAH に
₴0.0616846512
|1 RIOT を VES に
Bs0.07769217
|1 RIOT を PKR に
Rs0.4084262718
|1 RIOT を KZT に
₸0.7739606022
|1 RIOT を THB に
฿0.0509250186
|1 RIOT を TWD に
NT$0.0484330056
|1 RIOT を CHF に
Fr0.0013339599
|1 RIOT を HKD に
HK$0.0114046242
|1 RIOT を MAD に
.د.م0.0146735589