Retreeb 価格(TREEB)
Retreeb（TREEB）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 32.68K USD です。TREEB から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Retreeb 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 439.99 USD
です- Retreeb 1日内の価格変動率は -21.73%
です- 循環供給量は 683.25M USD です
MEXCで TREEB から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な TREEB 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Retreeb から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Retreeb から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Retreeb から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Retreeb から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-21.73%
|30日
|$ 0
|-79.19%
|60日
|$ 0
|-89.42%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Retreeb の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.52%
-21.73%
-55.76%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Retreeb is a new decentralized way to pay that allows its users to act in accordance with today’s universal values of ethics, sharing and solidarity. Retreeb is built on the Fantom blockchain, using a fork “Fantom Opera”, with a DAG consensus. Our vision is to build a better future by a better distribution of value using payment. How ? By removing the middleman, which are the banks, retreeb is able to free itself and merchants from interbank fees. Through its economic model as well as its technical infrastructure, we are opting for unprecedented transparency in a particularly opaque sector. Finally, we approach payment by placing corporate social and environmental responsibility (CSR) at the heart of our business model. For each payment made on the network, retreeb charges the merchant fees (from 0.9% to 1.5%) that are lower than those charged on the market and with no fixed fees, this is a very attractive source of savings for the merchant. One third of this income is donated by retreeb to the social project selected by the user issuing the transaction. This economic model is not based on any direct financial contribution from the user. It is only retreeb that chooses to donate a third of its revenues. The (S)treeb - Are multi-local stablecoins which are not subject to any form of speculation. They are backed by the user’s currency so 1 FIAT = 1 (S)treeb. The (U)treeb - Is a governance token utility for the Retreeb community. It has a fixed offer and variable value. It’s main role concerns governance in the selection of CSR projects for funding. The system uses a proof of-stake mechanism to select validators to participate in these governance decisions.
