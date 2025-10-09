retardcoin (RETARD) トケノミクス
retardcoin (RETARD) トケノミクス & 価格分析
retardcoin (RETARD) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
retardcoin (RETARD) 情報
In the fast-paced, over-hyped world of crypto, where bots front-run trades and billionaires tweet market-moving nonsense, retardcoin stands proudly as the people’s champion — slow, irrational, and gloriously misinformed. Built on pure degeneracy and fortified by a community of diamond-handed apes who read charts upside-down, $retardis the only coin that proudly declares: “We have no roadmap, but we’re still going to the moon.”
retardcoin has quickly snowballed into a movement. $retard features zero utility, infinite volatility, and an unwavering commitment to bad decisions. There’s no whitepaper — just a napkin drawing of a rollercoaster with the caption “Wheeeee!”
Unlike other tokens that pretend to solve real-world problems, retardcoin solves nothing. In fact, it creates problems — like explaining to your tax accountant why you YOLO’d your rent money into a coin called retard. But that’s the beauty of $retard: it doesn’t try to impress institutions, pass regulations, or make sense. It exists purely for the meme.
The retardcoin community thrives on chaos. Fueled by late-night Twitter spaces, misspelled Telegram posts, and endless hype cycles, holders pride themselves on buying tops, selling bottoms, and repeating the cycle with delusional optimism. Forget technical analysis — here, we use vibes and TikTok astrologers.
Disclaimer: retardcoinis a meme token with no inherent value, utility, or intellectual merit. It’s offensive by design and not recommended for anyone with common sense or financial goals. If you’re still reading this and considering a purchase, please consult a therapist — or at least your mother.
retardcoin (RETARD) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
retardcoin (RETARD) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される RETARD トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
RETARD トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
RETARD のトケノミクスを理解したところで、RETARD トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。
