Releap 価格(REAP)
Releap（REAP）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 98.24K USD です。REAP から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Releap 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 7.71 USD
です- Releap 1日内の価格変動率は +0.56%
です- 循環供給量は 336.57M USD です
MEXCで REAP から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な REAP 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Releap から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Releap から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Releap から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Releap から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.56%
|30日
|$ 0
|+26.57%
|60日
|$ 0
|-21.36%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Releap の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
+0.56%
+19.09%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
What is the project about? Releap Protocol is a decentralized, multi-chain and open-for-all social graph that allows users to wholly own and harness their audience and content. The Protocol is built to solve mainly two problems: (a) users can own, move and utilize their social connections across a variety of applications throughout the chain and (b) social applications can co-exist and take advantage of a collaborative database allowing them to focus on building for innovative and niche use cases. What makes your project unique? The Releap Protocol is designed with modularity as a fundamental concept and takes full advantage of Sui's architecture. The Protocol can scale quickly and ensure that users can fully own their Web3 assets. Additionally, Releap enables gas-less interactions so that dApps building on Releap have the option to abstract away gas fees when users interact with content. History of your project. The Releap Protocol was founded by Aaron Pon, inspired by his own struggle with Web2 social networks. The Protocol’s development began in the start of 2023 and was launched with the Releap App (an application built on the Releap Protocol) when the Sui Network went live. Since the Protocol’s development on the Sui Network, it has expanded onto zkSync with a MetaMask integration. What’s next for your project? Releap Protocol will proceed to develop greater tools for fair monetization systems such as the collect module, tipping, content gating and more. Releap Protocol development will also focus on improving user experience through additions such as the mobile app and content curation models. What can your token be used for? REAP is Releap Protocol’s native token that is deeply tied into the functioning of the Protocol. Users require REAP to vote on governance decisions or take part in Releap’s curation model. REAP is also required for users to create profiles on the Protocol.
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
