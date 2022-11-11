Regent Coin (REGENT) トケノミクス
Regent Coin (REGENT) 情報
What is the project about? Regent is a simple utility token created with an existence on Binance Smart Chain! As the name suggests, this token encompasses the entire crypto universe in one circle. It can be used to transact directly among the users. It is available on DEX and CEX platforms. The token has been curated in such a way that it solves multi purposes in one go! The primary function being paying for different kinds of transactions flawlessly. Regent is not restricted to any particular domain, it can be utilised for all sorts of online payments.
What makes your project unique? Regent coin is the most trending utility token! It has dealt with the major issues of distinguishing between utility tokens and normal tokens very well. By putting across all the points and properties of basic utility tokens and compiling them all into the most profitable results of the crypto world, Regent has simplified the whole utility coin scenario for you.
History of your project. Regent coin launched on PinkSale at a price of 10 cents on Nov 11, 2022 (9:00AM GMT), and sale ends on Nov 18, 2022 (9:00AM GMT), Acceptable currencies is BNB and the token for Sale is 29,00,000 REGENT, anyone can buy REGENT COIN on the top cryptocurrency exchanges for trading in REGENT COIN stock are currently LBank, Coinsbit, and PancakeSwap v2 (BSC). Also in its journey, it touched the rate of 6$+, and also our project is audited by CertiK
What’s next for your project? Our forthcoming strategy involves leveraging Regent for seamless transactions on various e-commerce platforms, enabling users to purchase goods, book tickets, order food, and much more. Additionally, we have ambitious plans to introduce our proprietary crypto ATM and establish our own blockchain network, among other endeavors, as part of our broader objectives.
What can your token be used for? Our versatile Regent token holds universal utility, spanning from seamless bill payments to convenient ticket booking.
Regent Coin (REGENT) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Regent Coin (REGENT) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Regent Coin (REGENT) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Regent Coin (REGENT) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される REGENT トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
REGENT トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
REGENT のトケノミクスを理解したところで、REGENT トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
REGENT 価格予測
REGENT の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の REGENT 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。