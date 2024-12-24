Regent Coin 価格(REGENT)
Regent Coin（REGENT）の本日のライブ価格は 0.126422 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 363.76K USD です。REGENT から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Regent Coin 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 1.68M USD
です- Regent Coin 1日内の価格変動率は +0.48%
です- 循環供給量は 2.87M USD です
MEXCで REGENT から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な REGENT 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Regent Coin から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0005978 です。
過去30日間における Regent Coin から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0121845017 です。
過去60日間における Regent Coin から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0190254869 です。
過去90日間における Regent Coin から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.07667384616042067 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.0005978
|+0.48%
|30日
|$ -0.0121845017
|-9.63%
|60日
|$ -0.0190254869
|-15.04%
|90日
|$ -0.07667384616042067
|-37.75%
Regent Coin の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+1.07%
+0.48%
-12.55%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
What is the project about? Regent is a simple utility token created with an existence on Binance Smart Chain! As the name suggests, this token encompasses the entire crypto universe in one circle. It can be used to transact directly among the users. It is available on DEX and CEX platforms. The token has been curated in such a way that it solves multi purposes in one go! The primary function being paying for different kinds of transactions flawlessly. Regent is not restricted to any particular domain, it can be utilised for all sorts of online payments. What makes your project unique? Regent coin is the most trending utility token! It has dealt with the major issues of distinguishing between utility tokens and normal tokens very well. By putting across all the points and properties of basic utility tokens and compiling them all into the most profitable results of the crypto world, Regent has simplified the whole utility coin scenario for you. History of your project. Regent coin launched on PinkSale at a price of 10 cents on Nov 11, 2022 (9:00AM GMT), and sale ends on Nov 18, 2022 (9:00AM GMT), Acceptable currencies is BNB and the token for Sale is 29,00,000 REGENT, anyone can buy REGENT COIN on the top cryptocurrency exchanges for trading in REGENT COIN stock are currently LBank, Coinsbit, and PancakeSwap v2 (BSC). Also in its journey, it touched the rate of 6$+, and also our project is audited by CertiK What’s next for your project? Our forthcoming strategy involves leveraging Regent for seamless transactions on various e-commerce platforms, enabling users to purchase goods, book tickets, order food, and much more. Additionally, we have ambitious plans to introduce our proprietary crypto ATM and establish our own blockchain network, among other endeavors, as part of our broader objectives. What can your token be used for? Our versatile Regent token holds universal utility, spanning from seamless bill payments to convenient ticket booking.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 REGENT を AUD に
A$0.2022752
|1 REGENT を GBP に
￡0.09987338
|1 REGENT を EUR に
€0.12136512
|1 REGENT を USD に
$0.126422
|1 REGENT を MYR に
RM0.56637056
|1 REGENT を TRY に
₺4.4563755
|1 REGENT を JPY に
¥19.84951822
|1 REGENT を RUB に
₽12.79643484
|1 REGENT を INR に
₹10.76862596
|1 REGENT を IDR に
Rp2,039.06423066
|1 REGENT を PHP に
₱7.3893659
|1 REGENT を EGP に
￡E.6.45637154
|1 REGENT を BRL に
R$0.78255218
|1 REGENT を CAD に
C$0.18078346
|1 REGENT を BDT に
৳15.10363634
|1 REGENT を NGN に
₦195.69872756
|1 REGENT を UAH に
₴5.31225244
|1 REGENT を VES に
Bs6.447522
|1 REGENT を PKR に
Rs35.2148481
|1 REGENT を KZT に
₸65.94677208
|1 REGENT を THB に
฿4.31857552
|1 REGENT を TWD に
NT$4.13526362
|1 REGENT を CHF に
Fr0.11251558
|1 REGENT を HKD に
HK$0.98103472
|1 REGENT を MAD に
.د.م1.2705411