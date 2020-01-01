Redemption Of Pets (ROP) トケノミクス
Redemption Of Pets (ROP) 情報
ROP (Redemption of Pets) is a unique and forward-thinking meme coin that celebrates the bond between crypto enthusiasts and pet lovers. Unlike typical pet-focused tokens, ROP creates an inclusive space for all types of pets—whether it’s cats, dogs, or any other beloved companion—uniting them in a way that no other project has before. ROP symbolizes this connection, featuring a pet with two heads: one of a curious cat and the other of a loyal dog, perfectly reflecting the essence of unity among different species. ROP’s core mission is not just to entertain and engage the crypto community but to make a meaningful impact. A portion of the revenue generated by the token is directed toward supporting unsheltered animals, ensuring that the ecosystem built around ROP helps those who need it the most.. ROP (Redemption of Pets) is a meme token dedicated to supporting all pets, not just cats or just dogs but a bridge between them to unite them! ROP meme token is set to bring it's own ecosystem with the revenue supporting Unsheltered animals.
Redemption Of Pets (ROP) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Redemption Of Pets (ROP) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Redemption Of Pets (ROP) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Redemption Of Pets (ROP) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される ROP トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
ROP トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
ROP のトケノミクスを理解したところで、ROP トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
ROP 価格予測
ROP の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の ROP 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
MEXCを選ぶべき理由は何ですか？
MEXCは世界有数の暗号資産取引所であり、世界中の何百万人ものユーザーから信頼されています。初心者からプロまで、MEXCは暗号資産を手軽に始めるための入り口となります。
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。