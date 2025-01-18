Reddit 価格(REDDIT)
Reddit（REDDIT）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00101484 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。REDDIT から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Reddit 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 27.30 USD
です- Reddit 1日内の価格変動率は +1.76%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで REDDIT から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な REDDIT 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Reddit から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Reddit から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0001504426 です。
過去60日間における Reddit から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0001719583 です。
過去90日間における Reddit から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0006109789676626154 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+1.76%
|30日
|$ -0.0001504426
|-14.82%
|60日
|$ -0.0001719583
|-16.94%
|90日
|$ -0.0006109789676626154
|-37.57%
Reddit の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.53%
+1.76%
+0.69%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
What is the project about? $REDDIT is a community driven memecoin supported by redditors and the crypto community. Reddit and memecoins are inseparable. With Reddit having more than 50 million daily active users, the recent run on social media tokens and organic support from huge influencers, the $REDDIT coin has become the talk of many people in the cryptosphere and is set to follow the likes of $SHIB and $DOGE. What makes your project unique? Reddit and memecoins are inseparable. With Support from huge influencers the prestigious memecoin has become the talk of many people in the cryptosphere. History of your project. $REDDIT was created and inspired by the largest internet forum in the world. We thrive on community and the stats speak for themselves. Reddit has 52 million daily active users. Reddit has over 430 million monthly active users. Reddit has raised a total of $1.3 billion in funding. Reddit is worth $10 billion. 52 million daily active users access Reddit. 25% of US adults use Reddit. Reddit was ranked the 9th most popular social media app in the US. 48% of Reddit visitors are in the US. What’s next for your project? Complete and total market domination and community growth. $REDDIT has proven to be something that will withstand the test of time and with the communities support, the possibilities are endless. We will explore all avenues of growth for the future. What can your token be used for? As of now $REDDIT is purely a meme token that can be utilized as a representation of the largest community in the World. In the future the possibilities are endless for use-case.
