ReachX Mainnet 価格(RX)
--
--
0.00%
0.00%
ReachX Mainnet (RX) のリアルタイム価格は $0.01547096 です。過去24時間、RX は最低 $ 0 から最高 $ 0 の間で取引されており、市場の変動が激しいことを示しています。RX の史上最高値は $ 0.02014509 で、史上最安値は $ 0.01326584 です。
短期的なパフォーマンスでは、RX は過去1時間で --、過去24時間で -- 、過去7日間で 0.00% 変動しました。MEXCにおける最新の価格動向と市場動向の概要をこちらで簡単に把握できます。
ReachX Mainnet の現在の時価総額は $ 7.74M、24時間取引高は -- です。RX の循環供給量は 500.00M、総供給量は 1000000000.0 です。また、完全希薄化後の評価額 (FDV) は $ 15.47M です。
本日の ReachX Mainnet から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における ReachX Mainnet から USD への価格変動率は $ 0.0000000000 です。
過去60日間における ReachX Mainnet から USD への価格変動率は $ 0.0000000000 です。
過去90日間における ReachX Mainnet から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30日
|$ 0.0000000000
|0.00%
|60日
|$ 0.0000000000
|0.00%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
In the digital age—where information flows incessantly and access to influencers has become so easy it's nearly meaningless—genuine interaction effectiveness is under threat. Platforms like LinkedIn or X (formerly Twitter) allow unrestricted messaging, but this very openness has led to an inevitable consequence: rampant spam, low-value interactions, and growing fatigue for both senders and recipients.
The “Pay-to-Reach” model—paying for direct access—is emerging as a breakthrough solution to reconstruct the personal communication structure. Recently, this concept was revisited by Changpeng Zhao (CZ) in March 2025 in a strategic post, proposing the tokenization of reach instead of time. Rather than issuing tokens for “consulting hours”—a model that never really worked—CZ suggested a new approach where KOLs (Key Opinion Leaders) set their own price per message (e.g., 0.1 or 1 BNB), with the platform acting as a mediator: verifying, pricing, sharing revenue, and issuing refunds if no response is given.
This philosophy forms the foundation of ReachX—a Web3 platform redefining how we connect, engage, and create value from attention. With ReachX, senders must pay with RX tokens to message someone. In return, recipients are guaranteed a response or get their tokens refunded. All identities are verified through X (Twitter) accounts, and the process is transparently operated on blockchain.
ReachX expands the “Pay-to-Reach” model beyond messaging to include:
Scheduling in-depth consultations
ReachPass – Decentralized Messaging Access Package
Purchasing exclusive content
Integrating professional AI services
B2B collaborations
To optimize transaction speed and cost, ReachX will first launch on the Base network—offering fast infrastructure, low fees, and a Web3 user-friendly experience. After this initial phase, the platform will expand to Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and other networks to enhance cross-chain liquidity and accessibility.
Alongside identity verification via X (Twitter), ReachX will soon integrate verification through LinkedIn and other professional networks, aiming to broaden its ecosystem beyond crypto and support experts across diverse industries.
With ReachX, every conversation becomes a commitment, and attention is valued as a true asset—transparent, fair, and verifiable on blockchain.
