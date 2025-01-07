RC Celta de Vigo Fan Token 価格(CFT)
RC Celta de Vigo Fan Token（CFT）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00254821 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 62.83K USD です。CFT から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な RC Celta de Vigo Fan Token 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 2.77K USD
です- RC Celta de Vigo Fan Token 1日内の価格変動率は -1.03%
です- 循環供給量は 24.71M USD です
MEXCで CFT から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な CFT 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の RC Celta de Vigo Fan Token から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における RC Celta de Vigo Fan Token から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0009509728 です。
過去60日間における RC Celta de Vigo Fan Token から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0010748181 です。
過去90日間における RC Celta de Vigo Fan Token から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.001709378808664894 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-1.03%
|30日
|$ -0.0009509728
|-37.31%
|60日
|$ -0.0010748181
|-42.17%
|90日
|$ -0.001709378808664894
|-40.14%
RC Celta de Vigo Fan Token の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.44%
-1.03%
-8.51%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
The RC Celta de Vigo Fan Token is the BRC-20 smart contract designed to revolutionize fan experiences. With Token, RC Celta de Vigo provides fans with the opportunity to participate in exclusive surveys and events, create digital collections, purchase NFTs, enjoy gamification and mission features linked to fan rewards, missions and great experiences. CFT, RC Celta de Vigo Bitci Technology Fan Token can be used in the following functions. Survey and Events CFT Token holders can participate in Paid and Free Surveys or Events on the Bitci Fan Token Platform. Loyalty Subscription CFT Token holders will be able to use RC Celta de Vigo Tokens to receive fan rewards, digital collectibles, loyalty points and more. E-Commerce CFT Token can be included in RC Celta de Vigo's potential future e-commerce ecosystem, used as payment for shopping, products, tickets, memberships and more using BitciPay or FanApp. Advantages CFT Token holders can interact with RC Celta de Vigo on the Bitci Fan Token Platform, including signed products, to meet and greet one of the players or legends, one-on-one phone calls, entrance to the locker room, watching matches in VIP or similar areas, signed official products, limited edition collections. items etc. can take advantage of the benefits. Games and Quests CFT Token holders will have access to multiple missions and gamification features on the Bitci Fan Token Platform. Donation CFT Token holders will be able to donate directly to their favorite team and receive loyalty badges or nft in return. The CFT Token is issued on Bitcichain as a native BRC-20 token and provides RC Celta de Vigo fans with wider accessibility, greater functionality and low cost transactions. CFT Token Maximum Amount and Total Token Supply is 50,000,000. At the time of listing, its circulating supply is 30,000,000 units. (it will be 60% of the total token supply.).
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
