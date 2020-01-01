Rabbit Wallet (RAB) トケノミクス
What is the project about? Rabbit Wallet is a multi-utility decentralized wallet application (Defi Wallet) that facilitates the storage and management of crypto-assets for users, granting them complete control over their assets. containing security characters In addition, the Rabbit wallet allows users to connect DApps, and the wallet's integrated utilities help users experience and earn money in the Defi world.
What makes your project unique? Rabbit Wallet is designed to be the next generation of decentralized multi-utility wallet applications. And designed to provide users with an excellent experience, with a simple and intuitive interface that is user-friendly. Utilities designed to provide users with everything they require: *Storage of assets using private keys ensures a high level of security and reputation. *Easy accessibility and anonymity for transactions anytime, anywhere. *Trade over one million tokens across fourteen leading blockchains.
- Automatically switch preferred Blockchain without user input. *Connect to a number of DApps. *Passive Income through Betting
- Daily breaking news and market strategies *Track real-time charts and prices for each token. *Participate in Airdrops and IDOs from the leading projects. *Purchase Tokens directly through Visa and Mastercard. *Rewards from an affiliate referral program.
The Rabbit wallet project's utility and governance token is the RABBIT ($RAB) token.
- Projects use $RAB Token to pay 30% of Airdrop and Launchpad service fees.
- $RAB holders are eligible to participate in Airdrop and Launchpad programs from Rabbit's partner projects.
- Users must hold $RAB in order to submit proposals, cast votes, and manage projects within the Rabbit ecosystem.
- Users hold $RAB in order to generate passive income via Staking RABBIT
- Users who hold $RAB in the future will receive a trading discount on DEX RABBIT
Rabbit Wallet (RAB) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Rabbit Wallet (RAB) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Rabbit Wallet (RAB) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される RAB トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
RAB トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
RAB のトケノミクスを理解したところで、RAB トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
RAB 価格予測
RAB の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の RAB 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。