Quill USDQ (USDQ) トケノミクス
Quill USDQ (USDQ) 情報
Quill Finance is a decentralized borrowing protocol operating on Scroll, an Ethereum zk-rollup network. The protocol is a fork of Liquity V2 that enables users to mint USDQ, an over-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, by depositing collateral assets including wrapped Ethereum (wETH), wrapped staked Ethereum (wstETH), Ether-Fi staked Ethereum (weETH), and Scroll's native token (SCR).
The protocol operates through a collateralized debt position (CDP) model where users deposit assets into "Troves" to mint USDQ against their collateral. Unlike traditional lending protocols with fixed interest rates, Quill allows borrowers to set their own interest rates within protocol boundaries (6-100% at this time), creating a market-driven system where higher rates reduce redemption risk.
USDQ maintains its USD peg through algorithmic mechanisms and direct redemption capabilities, allowing users to redeem USDQ for underlying collateral at face value. The protocol operates without intermediaries, using smart contracts to manage all borrowing, liquidation, and redemption processes automatically.
Quill is governed by its native token QUILL, which enables holders to participate in protocol governance decisions including parameter adjustments and fee structures. The protocol leverages Scroll's zk-rollup technology to provide faster transaction speeds and lower costs compared to Ethereum mainnet while maintaining security through zero-knowledge proofs.
The protocol serves multiple use cases including accessing liquidity without selling assets, leveraging positions on collateral, and providing USDQ to stability pools to earn rewards. By combining Liquity V2's proven mechanisms with Scroll's scalability and expanded collateral options, Quill aims to provide efficient, decentralized borrowing infrastructure for the DeFi ecosystem.
Quill USDQ (USDQ) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Quill USDQ (USDQ) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Quill USDQ (USDQ) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Quill USDQ (USDQ) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される USDQ トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
USDQ トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
