Qudefi 価格(QUDEFI)
Qudefi（QUDEFI）の本日のライブ価格は 0.065755 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 6.58M USD です。QUDEFI から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Qudefi 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 3.94K USD
です- Qudefi 1日内の価格変動率は -0.81%
です- 循環供給量は 100.00M USD です
MEXCで QUDEFI から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な QUDEFI 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Qudefi から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.00054139604897305 です。
過去30日間における Qudefi から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0093953571 です。
過去60日間における Qudefi から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0021981041 です。
過去90日間における Qudefi から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00054139604897305
|-0.81%
|30日
|$ -0.0093953571
|-14.28%
|60日
|$ -0.0021981041
|-3.34%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Qudefi の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-1.45%
-0.81%
-16.18%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
About QuLabs QuLabs wants to empower crypto investors on their journey to financial freedom through advanced AI-driven technology and strategic partnerships. We are creating an ecosystem that tackles the challenges in the crypto space with a transparent, regulated, and straightforward approach. The QuLabs ecosystem is made up of three parts: QuSoft, the FinTech entity behind QuLabs, has developed and deployed the software that forms the foundation of our core operations. This robust technology supports the key QuEx, the a regulated, Swiss-based centralized exchange (CEX) whose initial focus will be our unique, proprietary autonomous wealth management tool, and building out the features you would expect from a top-tier exchange. $QUDEFI, the native token that powers the QuEx ecosystem, offering holders exclusive access features and benefits across the platform and weekly USDT rewards. How was QuLabs established? The founders of the QuLabs ecosystem have an extensive background in FinTech, having previously founded a successful web2 software solutions company. QuSoft was born from the web2 tech, and empowers professional investors in the ever-evolving financial services industry through their partnerships with major financial institutions; licensing them advanced trading software, AI-powered risk management tools, and bridge API solutions. As they have been tested and proven in institutional environments, these technologies generate consistent revenue streams for QuSoft and its shareholders. What makes QuEx unique? We’re building a regulated platform that ensures security, transparency, and seamless integration between digital and traditional finance, providing investors with safe, sustainable ways to grow their wealth while bridging these two worlds effectively. QuEx’s proprietary solution, virtual asset management, combines the best of traditional finance with advanced crypto technology to provide users with cutting-edge strategies and AI-driven asset management, all within a secure and regulated environment. This empowers users to achieve consistent, sustainable returns while minimizing risk. Designed as a fully regulated CEX, QuEx offers a wide array of services with complete compliance and transparency. This secure platform will provide confidence and security, and open up new opportunities for users, allowing them to participate in managed investment strategies previously reserved for institutional clients. What utility does $QUDEFI have? $QUDEFI holders receive two valuable types of benefits without having to lock up or stake their tokens. The first being weekly USDT rewards. QuSoft’s monthly revenue is partially distributed to $QUDEFI holders in the form of ETH or stablecoins, based on the proportion of tokens held. This passive reward structure enables holders to benefit from established revenue streams. The second is exclusive access to unique products and services for $QUDEFI token holders. When our QuEx platform becomes available to the public, clients who wish to enjoy additional access and benefits should maintain a specified balance of the $QUDEFI token.
