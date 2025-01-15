QUBY AI 価格(QYAI)
QUBY AI（QYAI）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。QYAI から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な QUBY AI 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 17.52 USD
です- QUBY AI 1日内の価格変動率は +2.35%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで QYAI から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な QYAI 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の QUBY AI から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における QUBY AI から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における QUBY AI から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における QUBY AI から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+2.35%
|30日
|$ 0
|-75.20%
|60日
|$ 0
|-56.06%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
QUBY AI の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
+2.35%
-75.77%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Quby AI online is an immersive online game that combines artificial intelligence, blockchain (QUBYCHAIN) technology, and strategic gameplay in the exciting realm of Web 3.0. QuBy Ai's project aims to address issues in the gaming industry, including player engagement, decentralization, and financial empowerment. We make money through token sales, fees from blockchain transactions, and a share of the revenue generated within the gaming ecosystem. In our project's revenue model, we anticipate generating income through various avenues: Token Sales: Revenue will be generated through the sale of our $QUBYAI tokens, particularly during presale phases and ongoing token offerings. Transaction Fees: We may charge fees for transactions within our gaming ecosystem, especially on the QuByChain blockchain. Advertisement and Sponsorships: As we mention revenue distribution to players from sponsors, this implies potential earnings from advertising partnerships and sponsorships within our gaming platform. NFT Sales: Revenue can be generated by selling exclusive NFTs to gamers and collectors within our ecosystem. Staking: If we offer staking for $QUBYAI tokens, we can earn revenue from users who stake their tokens for rewards. QuBy Ai is ready to launch its game in Web 2.0 and is actively working on a 3D version. The transition to 3D gaming can be a significant milestone, and it shows the company's commitment to evolving and expanding its gaming offerings. Success in both Web 2.0 and the upcoming 3D version could be instrumental in achieving their roadmap and goals. In our long-term vision, we aim to become a prominent player in the gaming and blockchain industry. We plan to achieve this through ongoing team expansion, regular game content updates, exchange listings, NFT integration, and the launch of a Web 3.0 Play-to-Earn version using our token, $QUBYAI, as well as the development of our QubyChain blockchain, as outlined in our roadmap.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 QYAI を AUD に
A$--
|1 QYAI を GBP に
￡--
|1 QYAI を EUR に
€--
|1 QYAI を USD に
$--
|1 QYAI を MYR に
RM--
|1 QYAI を TRY に
₺--
|1 QYAI を JPY に
¥--
|1 QYAI を RUB に
₽--
|1 QYAI を INR に
₹--
|1 QYAI を IDR に
Rp--
|1 QYAI を PHP に
₱--
|1 QYAI を EGP に
￡E.--
|1 QYAI を BRL に
R$--
|1 QYAI を CAD に
C$--
|1 QYAI を BDT に
৳--
|1 QYAI を NGN に
₦--
|1 QYAI を UAH に
₴--
|1 QYAI を VES に
Bs--
|1 QYAI を PKR に
Rs--
|1 QYAI を KZT に
₸--
|1 QYAI を THB に
฿--
|1 QYAI を TWD に
NT$--
|1 QYAI を CHF に
Fr--
|1 QYAI を HKD に
HK$--
|1 QYAI を MAD に
.د.م--