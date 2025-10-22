Quantum Swap の本日のライブ価格は 0.00003104 USD です。QSWAP から USD への価格の更新、ライブチャート、時価総額、24時間取引高などをリアルタイムで追跡できます。MEXCで QSWAP の価格動向を今すぐ手軽に確認しましょう。Quantum Swap の本日のライブ価格は 0.00003104 USD です。QSWAP から USD への価格の更新、ライブチャート、時価総額、24時間取引高などをリアルタイムで追跡できます。MEXCで QSWAP の価格動向を今すぐ手軽に確認しましょう。

Quantum Swap ロゴ

Quantum Swap 価格(QSWAP)

1 QSWAP から USD へのライブ価格：

--
----
-6.30%1D
Quantum Swap (QSWAP) ライブ価格チャート
Quantum Swap (QSWAP) 価格情報 (USD)

24時間の価格変動レンジ：
$ 0.00003071
$ 0.00003071$ 0.00003071
24H 最安値
$ 0.00003502
$ 0.00003502$ 0.00003502
24H 最高値

$ 0.00003071
$ 0.00003071$ 0.00003071

$ 0.00003502
$ 0.00003502$ 0.00003502

$ 0.00108259
$ 0.00108259$ 0.00108259

$ 0.00000111
$ 0.00000111$ 0.00000111

-0.04%

-6.32%

-48.94%

-48.94%

Quantum Swap (QSWAP) のリアルタイム価格は $0.00003104 です。過去24時間、QSWAP は最低 $ 0.00003071 から最高 $ 0.00003502 の間で取引されており、市場の変動が激しいことを示しています。QSWAP の史上最高値は $ 0.00108259 で、史上最安値は $ 0.00000111 です。

短期的なパフォーマンスでは、QSWAP は過去1時間で -0.04%、過去24時間で -6.32% 、過去7日間で -48.94% 変動しました。MEXCにおける最新の価格動向と市場動向の概要をこちらで簡単に把握できます。

Quantum Swap (QSWAP) 市場情報

$ 310.40K
$ 310.40K$ 310.40K

--
----

$ 310.40K
$ 310.40K$ 310.40K

10.00B
10.00B 10.00B

9,999,999,695.445187
9,999,999,695.445187 9,999,999,695.445187

Quantum Swap の現在の時価総額は $ 310.40K、24時間取引高は -- です。QSWAP の循環供給量は 10.00B、総供給量は 9999999695.445187 です。また、完全希薄化後の評価額 (FDV) は $ 310.40K です。

Quantum Swap (QSWAP) 価格履歴 USD

本日の Quantum Swap から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Quantum Swap から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0000157217 です。
過去60日間における Quantum Swap から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0000182458 です。
過去90日間における Quantum Swap から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0005132671819362521 です。

期間変動率 (USD)変動率 (%)
今日$ 0-6.32%
30日$ -0.0000157217-50.65%
60日$ -0.0000182458-58.78%
90日$ -0.0005132671819362521-94.29%

Quantum Swap ( QSWAP ) とは何か

What is the project about?

Quantum Network is a blockchain platform designed to enhance the scalability, efficiency, and interoperability of digital transactions across multiple blockchain ecosystems. At its core, Quantum Network aims to address some of the fundamental challenges facing the blockchain industry today, including high transaction fees, slow transaction speeds, and the complexities of interacting across different blockchain platforms.

What makes your project unique?

  1. AI-Driven Transaction Cost Optimization Quantum Network uses artificial intelligence to dynamically adjust transaction costs. This AI system analyzes network congestion and user behavior patterns to optimize fees in real-time. By leveraging AI, Quantum ensures that transaction costs are kept at a minimum while maintaining fast processing times, which is crucial for user satisfaction and network scalability.
  2. Solana Integration for Cross-Chain Swaps Quantum Network includes integration with Solana, one of the fastest blockchains, known for its high throughput and low transaction costs. This integration allows users of Quantum Network to perform cross-chain swaps using Solana’s blockchain, which significantly enhances the speed and reduces the cost of transactions, especially for users looking to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) and services outside the Ethereum ecosystem.
  3. Layer 2 Solutions Quantum Network implements advanced Layer 2 solutions to address the common scalability issues associated with many blockchains. By processing transactions off the main chain (Layer 1), Quantum Network ensures faster transaction speeds and lower fees, significantly improving throughput without compromising on security.

History of your project.

Fairly new launch, has only been out 104 days, and has amassed over $100k volume on both DEX and CEX

What’s next for your project?

Layer 2 Blockchain testnet release (under development)

What can your token be used for?

  1. Transaction Fees Tokens can be used to pay for transaction fees on the network. This includes fees for token swaps, smart contract executions, and other on-chain activities. Using the native token for fee payments incentivizes holding and using the token, as it is often required to interact with the platform.
  2. Governance Token holders can participate in the governance of the network, which includes voting on proposals for upgrades or changes to the system. This democratic approach allows token holders to influence the direction of the network's development, policy changes, and feature implementations.
  3. Staking Tokens can be staked by users to participate in the network's security and consensus mechanisms. Staking typically involves locking up a certain amount of tokens to support network operations, such as validating transactions or creating new blocks if the network uses a Proof of Stake (PoS) or similar consensus model. Stakers often receive rewards in the form of additional tokens.
  4. Liquidity Provision Tokens can be used to provide liquidity in decentralized exchanges (DEXs) or liquidity pools within the Quantum Network ecosystem. Liquidity providers often benefit from earning a portion of the transaction fees generated from the trading activity involving their provided liquidity.
  5. Incentive Mechanisms Tokens can be used to incentivize various behaviors within the ecosystem, such as rewarding users for adding content, participating in certain network activities, or promoting the network. These incentives help build a more active and engaged community.
  6. Reward Distribution In the context of Quantum Network's usage fees structure, tokens might be redistributed to holders as part of a reward system, where holders receive a percentage of the transaction fees or other earnings generated by the platform. This can include buyback and burn mechanisms to reduce supply and potentially increase token value, or direct distributions that reward long-term holders and users.
  7. Access to Services Tokens might grant holders access to premium features or services within the Quantum Network ecosystem, such as advanced trading capabilities, early access to new tools, or enhanced data services.
  8. Interoperability and Cross-Chain Functionality In a network designed for cross-chain interoperability, the native token can play a crucial role in facilitating and simplifying transactions across different blockchains, acting as a bridge or intermediary for value transfer.

MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！

Quantum Swap 価格予測 (USD)

Quantum Swap (QSWAP) は明日、来週、来月、USD でいくらになるでしょうか？2025年、2026年、2027年、2028年、あるいは10年後、20年後には、あなたの Quantum Swap (QSWAP) 資産はいくらになるでしょうか？当社の価格予測ツールを使えば Quantum Swap の短期および長期予測を調べることができます。

今すぐ Quantum Swap の価格予測 をチェック！

QSWAP を現地通貨に

Quantum Swap (QSWAP) トケノミクス

Quantum Swap (QSWAP) のトケノミクスを理解することで、その長期的な価値と成長の可能性をより深く洞察することができます。トークンの配布方法から供給量の管理に至るまで、トケノミクスはプロジェクト経済の中核構造を明らかにします。今すぐ QSWAP トークンの詳細なトケノミクス について学びましょう！

よくある質問：Quantum Swap（QSWAP）に関するその他の質問

Quantum Swap (QSWAP) の本日の価値はいくらですか？
QSWAP の USD でのライブ価格は 0.00003104 USD で、最新のリアルタイム市場データで更新されています。
現在の QSWAP から USD の価格はいくらですか？
QSWAP から USD の現在価格は $ 0.00003104 です。正確なトークン換算については、MEXCレート変換 をご覧ください。
Quantum Swap の時価総額はいくらですか？
QSWAP の時価総額は $ 310.40K USD です。時価総額 = 現在の価格 × 循環供給量。これはトークンの市場価値と順位を反映しています。
QSWAP の循環供給量はどれくらいですか？
QSWAP の循環供給量は 10.00B USD です。
QSWAP の史上最高値（ATH）はいくらですか？
QSWAP は史上最高値 0.00108259 USD に達しました。
QSWAP の史上最安値 (ATL) はいくらですか？
QSWAP の史上最安値は 0.00000111 USD です。
QSWAP の取引高はいくらですか？
QSWAP の24 時間ライブ取引高は -- USD です。
QSWAP は今年さらに上昇しますか？
QSWAP は市場状況とプロジェクトの進捗状況によっては、今年さらに上昇する可能性があります。より詳細な分析については、QSWAP 価格予測 をご覧ください。
