QORBI (QORBI) トケノミクス
QORBI (QORBI) 情報
QORBI WORLD is an innovative gaming ecosystem where players can compete, earn, and thrive across a diverse range of games. At its core is the One Tap FPS game, which combines fast-paced action with rewarding gameplay mechanics. Players can rank on leaderboards, earn QORBI tokens, and use them across the ecosystem for various benefits.
The ecosystem includes:
Cross-game NFTs: Players can own, customize, and pledge QORBs, which influence their earning potential.
QORB Pools: A staking system where players pledge their QORBs or play on behalf of pool owners to earn rewards.
Qorbi Marketplace: A platform for trading, renting, and showcasing QORBI assets.
Elite Gaming Program: Designed for large communities to join and earn collectively.
Upcoming Games: Expanding beyond One Tap with games like One Tap Mobile, Brawl, and Roam, creating a diverse gaming portfolio.
QORBI WORLD's vision is to redefine competitive gaming by integrating blockchain-based earning and creating an interconnected gaming universe with progressive systems, a solid gameplay loop, and opportunities for players to maximize rewards.
QORBI (QORBI) トケノミクス & 価格分析
QORBI (QORBI) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
QORBI (QORBI) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
QORBI (QORBI) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される QORBI トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
QORBI トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
QORBI のトケノミクスを理解したところで、QORBI トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
QORBI 価格予測
QORBI の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の QORBI 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
MEXCを選ぶべき理由は何ですか？
MEXCは世界有数の暗号資産取引所であり、世界中の何百万人ものユーザーから信頼されています。初心者からプロまで、MEXCは暗号資産を手軽に始めるための入り口となります。
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。