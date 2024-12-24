QASH 価格(QASH)
QASH（QASH）の本日のライブ価格は 0.01517322 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 12.34M USD です。QASH から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な QASH 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 38.95 USD
です- QASH 1日内の価格変動率は -13.74%
です- 循環供給量は 813.11M USD です
MEXCで QASH から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な QASH 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の QASH から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.00241729491053451 です。
過去30日間における QASH から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0019019130 です。
過去60日間における QASH から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0024227960 です。
過去90日間における QASH から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.002930002869381372 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00241729491053451
|-13.74%
|30日
|$ +0.0019019130
|+12.53%
|60日
|$ +0.0024227960
|+15.97%
|90日
|$ +0.002930002869381372
|+23.93%
QASH の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
-13.74%
-2.79%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
QASH (pronounced “cash”) is the native currency for the Quoine (pronounced “coin”) which is now rebranded to Liquid. Liquid is a global cryptocurrency firm looking to solve the liquidity problems that have surfaced with crypto investments. Liquid brings liquidity to the cryptocurrency space by providing a means for you to easily buy cryptocurrency with and cash-out to fiat. Currently, each crypto exchange has its own level of liquidity that differs between the trading pairs it offers. This creates individual silos that may have great liquidity on one exchange but not on another. The Liquid platform connects these silos into one combined pool to give you the greatest liquidity possible. The Liquid World Book compiles the orders and prices from exchanges around the world into one order book for you to use. This gives any trader, no matter their location, the ability to use the fiat currency of their choice when purchasing or selling crypto. It removes the liquidity silos of separate exchanges and gives more trading power to previously underserved markets. The Prime Brokerage half of the Quoine Liquid platform basically gives you access to the features outlined in the previous World Book section. With Prime Brokerage, you have direct market access to all exchanges in the World Book without having to create an account on each individual exchange. Furthermore, Quoine has been building partnerships with a network of banks over the last several years to ensure the quick transfer of your fiat funds. QASH is an ERC20 token you use to pay for services on the Liquid platform. Beyond that, QASH holders may also receive discounts, promotional products, and ICO investment opportunities with coins that Quoine helps to launch. The team also emphasizes in their whitepaper that other organizations may use it for their own purposes similar to how some financial institutions use the Ripple XRP token. Because Quoine enters a few different financial sectors, the company has quite a few competitors. As a credit facility, the company competes with SALT. On the exchange side, there are numerous other businesses like Binance specializing in alternative coins or Gemini and Coinbase focusing on fiat to crypto conversions. Mike Kayamori (CEO) and Mario Gomez Lozada (President and CTO) founded Quoine in 2014. Kayamori was previously a Senior Vice President at SoftBank Group and was the Chief Investment Officer of Gungho Asia. Lozada was the CTO of Merrill Lynch in Japan for 11 years before taking the Chief Information Officer role at Credit Suisse Japan. Quoine is the first cryptocurrency firm in the world to be officially licensed by the Japan Financial Services Agency (FSA). The Liquid platform is actually the result of combining two previous platforms, Quoinex and Qryptos. At one time, those two trading platforms were performing over $12 billion of transactions each year.
|1 QASH を AUD に
A$0.024277152
|1 QASH を GBP に
￡0.0119868438
|1 QASH を EUR に
€0.0145662912
|1 QASH を USD に
$0.01517322
|1 QASH を MYR に
RM0.0679760256
|1 QASH を TRY に
₺0.534856005
|1 QASH を JPY に
¥2.3864440416
|1 QASH を RUB に
₽1.5358333284
|1 QASH を INR に
₹1.2915444864
|1 QASH を IDR に
Rp244.7293205766
|1 QASH を PHP に
₱0.8885437632
|1 QASH を EGP に
￡E.0.7748963454
|1 QASH を BRL に
R$0.0939222318
|1 QASH を CAD に
C$0.0216977046
|1 QASH を BDT に
৳1.8153240408
|1 QASH を NGN に
₦23.4878410956
|1 QASH を UAH に
₴0.6384890976
|1 QASH を VES に
Bs0.77383422
|1 QASH を PKR に
Rs4.2324179868
|1 QASH を KZT に
₸7.9233037518
|1 QASH を THB に
฿0.5193793206
|1 QASH を TWD に
NT$0.496164294
|1 QASH を CHF に
Fr0.0135041658
|1 QASH を HKD に
HK$0.1177441872
|1 QASH を MAD に
.د.م0.1527943254