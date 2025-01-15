Purchasa 価格(PCA)
Purchasa（PCA）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。PCA から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Purchasa 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 3.57 USD
です- Purchasa 1日内の価格変動率は +3.44%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで PCA から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。
本日の Purchasa から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Purchasa から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Purchasa から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Purchasa から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+3.44%
|30日
|$ 0
|-9.68%
|60日
|$ 0
|+2.44%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Purchasa の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.28%
+3.44%
-5.03%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
What is Purchasa about? Purchasa is a web3 shopping ecosystem that empowers merchants to sell products with cryptocurrency. Our platform is free to use, with no listing costs, we only take a transaction fee on sale which is set at 1% for all popular cryptocurrencies, while there are no fees when using our native token, $PCA. Furthermore, we have integrated our own payment processin What makes purchasa unique? Purchasa is developing a suite of products, decentralized finance tools, and services that aim to enable merchants to establish more effective and meaningful connections and interactions with their customers. While assisting in the mass adoption of cryptocurrency in the retail sector is a primary goal, our vision extends beyond this. Our mission is to create a trusted brand that prioritizes user experience and intuitive design, supporting merchants in increasing visibility, revenue, and sales to enable their businesses to scale. Ultimately, our goal is to establish Purchasa as a safe ecosystem for merchants to operate within, while also delivering web3 shopping experiences that redefine traditional business models. Our Products Purchasa Marketplace is a user-friendly platform that was designed to help merchants tell their story, sell products and services, hire staff, and more. Our goal is to make the platform accessible and intuitive for people of all technical levels, while also providing a secure and inviting environment for new users. Hero Wallet is a decentralized, non-custodial digital wallet that offers users a secure and convenient way to store, send, and receive cryptocurrency. Purchasa PAY is a global payment infrastructure that makes it easy for businesses of all sizes to accept and remit cryptocurrency.
