Pumpopoly 価格(PUMPOPOLY)
Pumpopoly（PUMPOPOLY）の本日のライブ価格は 2.81 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。PUMPOPOLY から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Pumpopoly 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 4.53 USD
です- Pumpopoly 1日内の価格変動率は +3.87%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで PUMPOPOLY から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な PUMPOPOLY 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Pumpopoly から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.104593 です。
過去30日間における Pumpopoly から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.7272957210 です。
過去60日間における Pumpopoly から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.1448765750 です。
過去90日間における Pumpopoly から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0696260668549064 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.104593
|+3.87%
|30日
|$ -0.7272957210
|-25.88%
|60日
|$ +0.1448765750
|+5.16%
|90日
|$ +0.0696260668549064
|+2.54%
Pumpopoly の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.25%
+3.87%
-11.39%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Pumpopoly is a virtual real estate simulator reminiscent of classic real estate board games. Playable on all devices, the game features pixel art on an animated HTML5 canvas. The design objectives are simple: Provide players and promoters a fun and entertaining way to collect tokens passively. Player movement: Players collect a salary from the treasury on every move. However, if they arrive at another player's land they must pay rent to the owner for the privilege of parking. Parking is free at all lands owned by the City of Pumpopolis. Philosophy: Pumpopoly features a dynamically expanding game world. Land is an unending resource for players to improve upon. New city owned land is added an exponentially higher price for your satisfaction. Pumpopoly's dynamic game expansion ensures that in-game movements always have a lower average cost relative to the salary provided by the treasury. Buildings: There are currently five property types within the game: vacant, hovel, small townhouse, large townhouse and executive tower. All property types have 256 pixel art variations. City lands are sold as vacant lots. Players may upgrade their land by building improvements. Each improvement provides an exponential increase in rent. Level up: Players must have a qualifying in-game credit score to build improvements on their land. In-game credit scores are determined by the number of lands owned and the total number of active invitees. Additionally, players earn 50% commissions on all city land purchased by their invitees. Tokens: Pumpopoly players can choose to sell their land on the in-game market or export their property to a non-fungible token. All purchases within the game are denominated in native PUMPOPOLY fungible tokens. PUMPOPOLY is issued solely from the game contract. Similar to land prices, the price of PUMPOPOLY tokens sold by the game contract increases at an exponential rate as they are issued.
|1 PUMPOPOLY を AUD に
A$4.5241
|1 PUMPOPOLY を GBP に
￡2.2761
|1 PUMPOPOLY を EUR に
€2.7257
|1 PUMPOPOLY を USD に
$2.81
|1 PUMPOPOLY を MYR に
RM12.645
|1 PUMPOPOLY を TRY に
₺99.7831
|1 PUMPOPOLY を JPY に
¥442.2378
|1 PUMPOPOLY を RUB に
₽286.5919
|1 PUMPOPOLY を INR に
₹242.9526
|1 PUMPOPOLY を IDR に
Rp46,065.5664
|1 PUMPOPOLY を PHP に
₱164.8627
|1 PUMPOPOLY を EGP に
￡E.141.7645
|1 PUMPOPOLY を BRL に
R$17.0005
|1 PUMPOPOLY を CAD に
C$4.0183
|1 PUMPOPOLY を BDT に
৳339.8976
|1 PUMPOPOLY を NGN に
₦4,370.112
|1 PUMPOPOLY を UAH に
₴118.2448
|1 PUMPOPOLY を VES に
Bs148.93
|1 PUMPOPOLY を PKR に
Rs782.9222
|1 PUMPOPOLY を KZT に
₸1,483.6238
|1 PUMPOPOLY を THB に
฿97.5913
|1 PUMPOPOLY を TWD に
NT$92.8424
|1 PUMPOPOLY を CHF に
Fr2.5571
|1 PUMPOPOLY を HKD に
HK$21.8618
|1 PUMPOPOLY を MAD に
.د.م28.1281