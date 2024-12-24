PUBLC 価格(PUBLX)
PUBLC（PUBLX）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 204.02K USD です。PUBLX から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な PUBLC 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 56.34 USD
です- PUBLC 1日内の価格変動率は --
です- 循環供給量は 363.37M USD です
MEXCで PUBLX から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な PUBLX 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の PUBLC から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における PUBLC から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における PUBLC から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における PUBLC から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30日
|$ 0
|-8.14%
|60日
|$ 0
|+23.56%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
PUBLC の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
--
-19.96%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
PUBLC is a new gateway to the web for searching and discovering content. It combines Web2 content with Web3 economy, technology and ideology, creating a collaborative platform for the beneﬁt of the entire web ecosystem that is ethically designed and distributing its revenue in a way that is more inclusive, transparent and fair. PUBLC indexes content such as music, videos, and news from websites, content platforms and other sources from across the web. With the help of its users PUBLC aims to index the entire web and categorize it into relevant topics and search queries to make the vast content of the web more accessible. PUBLC rewards its entire ecosystem for the value they create on the platform with its own cryptocurrency called PUBLX, which in turn creates a strong incentive for each user group to continue contributing to the growth of the platform. PUBLX token is at the basis of PUBLC's financial infrastructure and is connected to the platform’s native revenue models paid in USD, such as advertising, promoted content, e-commerce and more. With the supply and distribution of the tokens to the ecosystem being based on the usage of the platform and the value created, and the demand of the tokens coming from businesses and advertisers for services consumed on the platform, PUBLC is able to establish real value for its token and create a sustainable revenue model for all of PUBLC’s ecosystem. This token model powers PUBLC’s rewarding mechanism allowing it to share 90% of its revenue with its ecosystem.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 PUBLX を AUD に
A$--
|1 PUBLX を GBP に
￡--
|1 PUBLX を EUR に
€--
|1 PUBLX を USD に
$--
|1 PUBLX を MYR に
RM--
|1 PUBLX を TRY に
₺--
|1 PUBLX を JPY に
¥--
|1 PUBLX を RUB に
₽--
|1 PUBLX を INR に
₹--
|1 PUBLX を IDR に
Rp--
|1 PUBLX を PHP に
₱--
|1 PUBLX を EGP に
￡E.--
|1 PUBLX を BRL に
R$--
|1 PUBLX を CAD に
C$--
|1 PUBLX を BDT に
৳--
|1 PUBLX を NGN に
₦--
|1 PUBLX を UAH に
₴--
|1 PUBLX を VES に
Bs--
|1 PUBLX を PKR に
Rs--
|1 PUBLX を KZT に
₸--
|1 PUBLX を THB に
฿--
|1 PUBLX を TWD に
NT$--
|1 PUBLX を CHF に
Fr--
|1 PUBLX を HKD に
HK$--
|1 PUBLX を MAD に
.د.م--