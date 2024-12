Project89 ( PROJECT89 ) とは何か

Project89 is an AI-powered alternate reality game about a resistance movement fighting against Oneirocom, a shadowy megacorporation that has developed technology to manipulate and control reality itself. The project uses thousands of coordinated AI agents to simulate an entire corporate entity, generating infinite content across websites, phone lines, and physical spaces, all while maintaining perfect narrative consistency. Through the 89 Terminal, participants can join the resistance. Project89 is an AI-powered alternate reality game about a resistance movement fighting against Oneirocom, a shadowy megacorporation that has developed technology to manipulate and control reality itself. The project uses thousands of coordinated AI agents to simulate an entire corporate entity, generating infinite content across websites, phone lines, and physical spaces, all while maintaining perfect narrative consistency. Through the 89 Terminal, participants can join the resistance, complete

MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください!