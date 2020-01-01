Project AEON (AEON) トケノミクス
Project AEON (AEON) 情報
Project AEON is a community-led initiative driven by the vision to innovate and redefine the standards for memecoins. Harnessing the power of AI, AEON is developing a suite of tools designed to shield investors from scams and deceptive practices, aiming to clean up the dark side of crypto.
Following a community takeover, the AEON team is committed to rebuilding confidence in the meme token space. By prioritizing transparency, open communication, and long-term value, AEON sets itself apart in an industry often plagued by mistrust.
At the heart of AEON is its thriving community, where collaboration and input from supporters guide the project’s evolution. This decentralized approach ensures the collective vision is always at the forefront, making AEON more than just a token—it’s a movement.
Through innovative tools, entertaining educational resources, and partnerships with like-minded projects, AEON aims to attract diverse audiences and deliver meaningful utility. By blending creativity, cutting-edge technology, and practical applications, AEON aspires to demonstrate the potential of transparency and active development in reshaping the memecoin landscape.
AEON’s mission is clear: to set a new standard in crypto by fostering trust, driving innovation, and building a sustainable future.
Project AEON (AEON) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Project AEON (AEON) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Project AEON (AEON) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Project AEON (AEON) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される AEON トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
AEON トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
AEON のトケノミクスを理解したところで、AEON トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
AEON 価格予測
AEON の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の AEON 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。