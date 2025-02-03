Print Mining 価格(PRINT)
Print Mining（PRINT）の本日のライブ価格は 0.02439197 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。PRINT から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Print Mining 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 433.74 USD
です- Print Mining 1日内の価格変動率は --
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで PRINT から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な PRINT 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Print Mining から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Print Mining から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0054248399 です。
過去60日間における Print Mining から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0078278027 です。
過去90日間における Print Mining から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.004161031036951176 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30日
|$ -0.0054248399
|-22.24%
|60日
|$ -0.0078278027
|-32.09%
|90日
|$ -0.004161031036951176
|-14.57%
Print Mining の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
--
-6.77%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Print Mining is a revolutionary crypto project that aims to transform the crypto mining landscape, making it accessible and profitable for enthusiasts of all levels. The platform is guided by a mission to democratize access to crypto mining through the use of cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interfaces. At the core of the ecosystem is the $PRINT token, a fundamental utility asset that opens up unique opportunities for holders. Print Mining stands out as a pioneering crypto mining protocol that focuses on CPU-based mining, emphasizing accessibility and user-friendliness. The platform seamlessly integrates CPU mining capabilities with the simplicity of $PRINT tokens and an intuitive Telegram bot interface. This combination removes barriers and allows enthusiasts to engage meaningfully in the mining process. The Print Telegram bot, serving as the central hub, simplifies the initiation of individual miners by staking tokens, providing a seamless and accessible setup. Moreover, $PRINT token holders have the distinctive opportunity to stake their tokens over designated one-month periods, unlocking the potential to establish their bespoke cloud miner. With a commitment to security, efficiency, and a rewarding mining experience, Print Mining is set to redefine the crypto mining landscape. To stay updated on the project's developments, interested users can explore the documentation, analyze the charts, and connect with the community on Twitter and Telegram. The project's commitment to a secure and efficient mining experience, combined with a total supply of 10 million tokens and a 5% buy and sell fee, showcases Print Mining's dedication to sustainability and success within the crypto ecosystem.
|1 PRINT を AUD に
A$0.0397589111
|1 PRINT を GBP に
￡0.0197574957
|1 PRINT を EUR に
€0.0236602109
|1 PRINT を USD に
$0.02439197
|1 PRINT を MYR に
RM0.1083003468
|1 PRINT を TRY に
₺0.8754278033
|1 PRINT を JPY に
¥3.7944148532
|1 PRINT を RUB に
₽2.4326111681
|1 PRINT を INR に
₹2.1113689232
|1 PRINT を IDR に
Rp399.8682966768
|1 PRINT を PHP に
₱1.4249788874
|1 PRINT を EGP に
￡E.1.2417951927
|1 PRINT を BRL に
R$0.1424491048
|1 PRINT を CAD に
C$0.0358561959
|1 PRINT を BDT に
৳3.0211894042
|1 PRINT を NGN に
₦40.9948522199
|1 PRINT を UAH に
₴1.0332438492
|1 PRINT を VES に
Bs1.41473426
|1 PRINT を PKR に
Rs6.888292328
|1 PRINT を KZT に
₸12.8377377307
|1 PRINT を THB に
฿0.8310344179
|1 PRINT を TWD に
NT$0.8037154115
|1 PRINT を CHF に
Fr0.0221966927
|1 PRINT を HKD に
HK$0.1900134463
|1 PRINT を MAD に
.د.م0.2485541743