Primas 価格(PST)
Primas（PST）の本日のライブ価格は 0.0010167 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 52.06K USD です。PST から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Primas 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 3.88 USD
です- Primas 1日内の価格変動率は -0.24%
です- 循環供給量は 51.20M USD です
MEXCで PST から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な PST 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Primas から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Primas から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0002395897 です。
過去60日間における Primas から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0001447652 です。
過去90日間における Primas から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0002941228180199685 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.24%
|30日
|$ -0.0002395897
|-23.56%
|60日
|$ +0.0001447652
|+14.24%
|90日
|$ -0.0002941228180199685
|-22.43%
Primas の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
-0.24%
+6.54%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Primas is a platform for high-quality content centred in Distributed Trusted Content Protocol or DTCP. It utilized blockchain technology in ascertaining content credibility and also utilized economic incentives to speed up the creation and circulation of the content of high quality. It also gives the readers the capacity to view the customized content of high-quality via social recommendations. Traditional internet application can also make use of APIs in accessing Primas, thereby gaining instant access to the power offered by Primas. The token spreading on Primas platform is known as PST. It is utilized for rewarding the creators of valuable content on the Primas DApp as well as the miners who aid in the upkeep of the Hawkeye crawlers and Primas Node. The utilization of POS secondary networking ensures high scalability, hastened accessing speeds and the capacity to support massive scale applications simultaneously. Users are not required to hold on for block confirmations to attain a user experience which is consistent. This also greatly minimizes the cost of the transaction of utilizing blockchain and sorts issues of bottlenecking. A totally decentralized structure which employs an economic incentivization system and technique for node discovery lets anyone partake or quit by utilizing the Primas node at any moment without having an impact on end users. Presently, the secondary network linked to Ethereum is compatible with the use of a massive amount of users. In the event of serious overcrowding on the Ethereum network, users will still have the capacity to utilize Primas without stalling. They also are not required to make payment for gas fees.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 PST を AUD に
A$0.00162672
|1 PST を GBP に
￡0.000803193
|1 PST を EUR に
€0.000976032
|1 PST を USD に
$0.0010167
|1 PST を MYR に
RM0.004585317
|1 PST を TRY に
₺0.035899677
|1 PST を JPY に
¥0.160150584
|1 PST を RUB に
₽0.109285083
|1 PST を INR に
₹0.087141357
|1 PST を IDR に
Rp16.398384801
|1 PST を PHP に
₱0.059090604
|1 PST を EGP に
￡E.0.051485688
|1 PST を BRL に
R$0.006212037
|1 PST を CAD に
C$0.001453881
|1 PST を BDT に
৳0.123640887
|1 PST を NGN に
₦1.571401353
|1 PST を UAH に
₴0.042996243
|1 PST を VES に
Bs0.0528684
|1 PST を PKR に
Rs0.283516962
|1 PST を KZT に
₸0.53793597
|1 PST を THB に
฿0.035198154
|1 PST を TWD に
NT$0.033337593
|1 PST を CHF に
Fr0.00091503
|1 PST を HKD に
HK$0.007899759
|1 PST を MAD に
.د.م0.010167