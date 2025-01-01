President Platy (PLATY) 情報

Following the disappearance of the initial creator of President Platy, in December 2024, the Platy community created the People's Democratic Republic of Platikistan (PDRP) and formed a new Government, as a CTO-Micronation. The PDRP adopted President Platy (Platy) token as its national currency and increased the number of citizens (holders) to about 35,000. The major task of the PDRP's new Government is to fight devaluation by making 1 Platy equal to at least 2 USD. In this regard, buybacks have taken place and many partnerships are envisaged. Measures have equally been taken to stabilize the price of Platy.

Apart from a government, a currency, and a population, Platikistan shall have all the other attributes of statehood, such as land (including NFTs); a motto, a flag, an anthem, an army, elections, foreign affairs, and many more. With just a few Dollars, you can become a noble citizen of Platikistan.

Long live President Platy! Long live Platikistan! Long live Cronos!