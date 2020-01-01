PowerPool Concentrated Voting Power (CVP) トケノミクス
PowerPool Concentrated Voting Power (CVP) 情報
About PowerPool
PowerPool actively manages the decentralized and permissionless DePIN network of Keepers (PowerAgent V2) enabling DeFi automation and empowering AI Agents by providing reliable and cost-effective transaction automation. PowerAgent V2 acts as a “Transaction Execution as a Service” tool, allowing users, protocols, and DAOs to streamline the execution process of daily on-chain routines, complex DeFi strategies, and decisions made by AI Agents. The protocol’s goal is to superpower L1/L2 networks by bringing in substantial liquidity, a massive userbase, and lots of transactions. Currently deployed on Ethereum (mainnet and the Sepolia testnet), Arbitrum One, Polygon, Gnosis, and Base, PowerPools aims to cover most major L1 and L2 chains in the near future.
Transaction Execution as a Service
The main service of PowerPool’s DePIN network of Keepers is the automatic execution of blockchain transactions and their sequences based on on-chain and off-chain triggers. On-chain automation opens up a whole new world of opportunities for multiple sectors of Web3: novel DeFi strategies, DAO management, streamlining protocol operation, AI Agents, etc.
How does outsourcing transaction execution benefit the ecosystem?
AI Agents gain the ability to convert generated intents into on-chain actions, facilitating their interaction with Web3 protocols.
Users and protocols can engage in DeFi with improved efficiency, lower response times, and automate routine transactions to boost reliability and UX.
DAOs can set up autonomous payment streams, open up new asset management opportunities, and enhance governance procedures reducing the risk of human error.
PowerPool Concentrated Voting Power (CVP) トケノミクス & 価格分析
PowerPool Concentrated Voting Power (CVP) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
PowerPool Concentrated Voting Power (CVP) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
PowerPool Concentrated Voting Power (CVP) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される CVP トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
CVP トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
CVP のトケノミクスを理解したところで、CVP トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。