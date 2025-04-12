PowerPool Concentrated Voting Power 価格(CVP)
PowerPool Concentrated Voting Power（CVP）の本日のライブ価格は 0.01853967 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 600.49K USD です。CVP から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な PowerPool Concentrated Voting Power 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は -- USD
です- PowerPool Concentrated Voting Power 1日内の価格変動率は +8.97%
です- 循環供給量は 32.39M USD です
MEXCで CVP から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な CVP 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の PowerPool Concentrated Voting Power から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.00152544 です。
過去30日間における PowerPool Concentrated Voting Power から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0096753216 です。
過去60日間における PowerPool Concentrated Voting Power から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0160431143 です。
過去90日間における PowerPool Concentrated Voting Power から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.09695258766782167 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00152544
|+8.97%
|30日
|$ -0.0096753216
|-52.18%
|60日
|$ -0.0160431143
|-86.53%
|90日
|$ -0.09695258766782167
|-83.94%
PowerPool Concentrated Voting Power の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.61%
+8.97%
-13.17%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
About PowerPool PowerPool actively manages the decentralized and permissionless DePIN network of Keepers (PowerAgent V2) enabling DeFi automation and empowering AI Agents by providing reliable and cost-effective transaction automation. PowerAgent V2 acts as a “Transaction Execution as a Service” tool, allowing users, protocols, and DAOs to streamline the execution process of daily on-chain routines, complex DeFi strategies, and decisions made by AI Agents. The protocol’s goal is to superpower L1/L2 networks by bringing in substantial liquidity, a massive userbase, and lots of transactions. Currently deployed on Ethereum (mainnet and the Sepolia testnet), Arbitrum One, Polygon, Gnosis, and Base, PowerPools aims to cover most major L1 and L2 chains in the near future. Transaction Execution as a Service The main service of PowerPool’s DePIN network of Keepers is the automatic execution of blockchain transactions and their sequences based on on-chain and off-chain triggers. On-chain automation opens up a whole new world of opportunities for multiple sectors of Web3: novel DeFi strategies, DAO management, streamlining protocol operation, AI Agents, etc. How does outsourcing transaction execution benefit the ecosystem? - AI Agents gain the ability to convert generated intents into on-chain actions, facilitating their interaction with Web3 protocols. - Users and protocols can engage in DeFi with improved efficiency, lower response times, and automate routine transactions to boost reliability and UX. - DAOs can set up autonomous payment streams, open up new asset management opportunities, and enhance governance procedures reducing the risk of human error.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 CVP を VND に
₫475.37567847
|1 CVP を AUD に
A$0.0292926786
|1 CVP を GBP に
￡0.0140901492
|1 CVP を EUR に
€0.0163149096
|1 CVP を USD に
$0.01853967
|1 CVP を MYR に
RM0.0819453414
|1 CVP を TRY に
₺0.7056198402
|1 CVP を JPY に
¥2.6643359757
|1 CVP を RUB に
₽1.5428713374
|1 CVP を INR に
₹1.5958947936
|1 CVP を IDR に
Rp308.9943764022
|1 CVP を KRW に
₩26.2972241181
|1 CVP を PHP に
₱1.0560196032
|1 CVP を EGP に
￡E.0.9514558644
|1 CVP を BRL に
R$0.1088278629
|1 CVP を CAD に
C$0.0255847446
|1 CVP を BDT に
৳2.2531260951
|1 CVP を NGN に
₦29.6160104448
|1 CVP を UAH に
₴0.767542338
|1 CVP を VES に
Bs1.31631657
|1 CVP を PKR に
Rs5.1988942614
|1 CVP を KZT に
₸9.5811160593
|1 CVP を THB に
฿0.6207081516
|1 CVP を TWD に
NT$0.6001291179
|1 CVP を AED に
د.إ0.0680405889
|1 CVP を CHF に
Fr0.0150171327
|1 CVP を HKD に
HK$0.1436824425
|1 CVP を MAD に
.د.م0.172418931
|1 CVP を MXN に
$0.3759845076