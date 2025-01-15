Portal Network Token 価格(POE)
Portal Network Token（POE）の本日のライブ価格は 0.736294 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。POE から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Portal Network Token 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 24.22 USD
です- Portal Network Token 1日内の価格変動率は +11.50%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで POE から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な POE 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Portal Network Token から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.075914 です。
過去30日間における Portal Network Token から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.1107026864 です。
過去60日間における Portal Network Token から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.2799789595 です。
過去90日間における Portal Network Token から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.3701977719767222 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.075914
|+11.50%
|30日
|$ -0.1107026864
|-15.03%
|60日
|$ -0.2799789595
|-38.02%
|90日
|$ -0.3701977719767222
|-33.45%
Portal Network Token の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.07%
+11.50%
+5.76%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
In simple words the aim of the project can be formulated as follows: to create an effective business model for the development of charging infrastructure for electric vehicles in Russia and other countries, to form a community and to make profit together. Today our team is one of the best in Russia in terms of production, installation, and operation of charging stations. We have developed a whole line of our own products that implement all the main protocols, and we also have our own application. Our stations are certified by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and are installed throughout the territory of Russia. Our specialists also participate in the work of the relevant ministries as consultants. Many years of experience in this industry have allowed us to develop a very clear understanding of the specifics of the charging stations market in Russia and acquire the necessary competencies for further work. To realize the technical part of the project, we use a token in the TON network. The token emission is tied to the installation of charging stations. Additionally, the token can be "mined" when the station connects to the Portal Network hub. Thus, the charging stations become the objects of extended functionality, performing the primary function of charging electric vehicles and the additional function of mining tokens, which organically allows for multi-level work that contributes to the development of the project as a whole. All the income from the sale of electricity (general network plus mining) is distributed among liquidity holders on DEX.
|1 POE を AUD に
A$1.18543334
|1 POE を GBP に
￡0.60376108
|1 POE を EUR に
€0.71420518
|1 POE を USD に
$0.736294
|1 POE を MYR に
RM3.313323
|1 POE を TRY に
₺26.11634818
|1 POE を JPY に
¥116.34917788
|1 POE を RUB に
₽75.9855408
|1 POE を INR に
₹63.73360864
|1 POE を IDR に
Rp12,070.39151136
|1 POE を PHP に
₱43.22782074
|1 POE を EGP に
￡E.37.13866936
|1 POE を BRL に
R$4.4545787
|1 POE を CAD に
C$1.05290042
|1 POE を BDT に
৳89.55543922
|1 POE を NGN に
₦1,143.30996026
|1 POE を UAH に
₴31.15259914
|1 POE を VES に
Bs39.023582
|1 POE を PKR に
Rs205.38184836
|1 POE を KZT に
₸390.81012932
|1 POE を THB に
฿25.54203886
|1 POE を TWD に
NT$24.28297612
|1 POE を CHF に
Fr0.67002754
|1 POE を HKD に
HK$5.72836732
|1 POE を MAD に
.د.م7.41448058