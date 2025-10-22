poors 価格(POORS)
-0.11%
+2.59%
+2.84%
+2.84%
poors (POORS) のリアルタイム価格は -- です。過去24時間、POORS は最低 $ 0 から最高 $ 0 の間で取引されており、市場の変動が激しいことを示しています。POORS の史上最高値は $ 0 で、史上最安値は $ 0 です。
短期的なパフォーマンスでは、POORS は過去1時間で -0.11%、過去24時間で +2.59% 、過去7日間で +2.84% 変動しました。MEXCにおける最新の価格動向と市場動向の概要をこちらで簡単に把握できます。
poors の現在の時価総額は $ 11.76K、24時間取引高は -- です。POORS の循環供給量は 996.88M、総供給量は 996879962.5753491 です。また、完全希薄化後の評価額 (FDV) は $ 11.76K です。
本日の poors から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における poors から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における poors から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における poors から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+2.59%
|30日
|$ 0
|-84.12%
|60日
|$ 0
|--
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Thesis: The SUI blockchain and meme token ethics This thesis analyzes meme tokens within the SUI ecosystem, focusing on projects deployed by identifiable developer teams like "$blub dev." It uses a hypothetical case study of a "Poor Coin" ($POORS) to examine the ethical implications of speculative finance within decentralized ecosystems. The research critically explores market dynamics, developer influence, and potential vulnerabilities for retail investors. Introduction The SUI blockchain, with its high-performance and innovative architecture, provides fertile ground for meme tokens. However, this rapid growth introduces ethical dilemmas regarding highly volatile assets. While the specific connection between a "$POORS" token and the "$blub dev" team is unverified, this thesis uses this hypothetical case to explore a broader phenomenon: the role of developer teams in shaping meme token markets. Problem Statement The SUI ecosystem enables rapid asset creation, which can be exploited by developer teams using narratives that appeal to financially vulnerable investors. This thesis questions the ethics of such projects by analyzing the market behaviors and outcomes related to developer-backed meme tokens. It assesses whether SUI's design for accessibility is being used for speculative, ethically questionable purposes. Methodology The study uses both quantitative and qualitative methods. Quantitative analysis involves tracking on-chain data for developer-backed meme tokens on SUI to identify potential market manipulation, such as whale behavior and token distribution. Qualitative analysis includes performing sentiment analysis on community discussions to understand how narratives are framed and received, and conducting discourse analysis on promotional materials from developer teams to identify misleading language. Conclusion The analysis aims to determine if developer-backed meme tokens on SUI, using provocative branding like "$POORS," represent genuine efforts toward financial inclusion or exploitative ventures. The findings can offer insights into the ethical responsibilities of developers, platforms, and investors, and provide a framework for addressing the challenges of speculative markets within decentralized ecosystems.
|時間 (UTC+8)
|タイプ
|情報
|10-22 12:58:37
|業界の最新情報
ビットコインが109,000ドルを下回り、イーサリアムが3,900ドルのサポートラインを失い、暗号資産の時価総額が3.751兆ドルに下落
|10-21 22:34:24
|業界の最新情報
ビットコインが反発し、20分間で1%以上上昇して108,000ドルを突破
|10-21 15:53:36
|業界の最新情報
昨日、ビットコイン現物ETFは4040万ドルの純流出、イーサリアム現物ETFは1億4570万ドルの純流出を記録
|10-20 18:31:42
|業界の最新情報
仮想通貨の時価総額が3.868兆ドルに回復し、24時間で3.7%上昇
|10-20 11:16:23
|業界の最新情報
ビットコインは引き続き圧力に直面し、一時的に108,000ドルを下回る
|10-19 17:50:26
|業界の最新情報
暗号資産市場のセンチメントが「極度の恐怖」ゾーンから脱却、恐怖と強欲指数は現在29
