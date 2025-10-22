poors の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD です。POORS から USD への価格の更新、ライブチャート、時価総額、24時間取引高などをリアルタイムで追跡できます。MEXCで POORS の価格動向を今すぐ手軽に確認しましょう。poors の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD です。POORS から USD への価格の更新、ライブチャート、時価総額、24時間取引高などをリアルタイムで追跡できます。MEXCで POORS の価格動向を今すぐ手軽に確認しましょう。

poors (POORS) ライブ価格チャート
ページの最終更新日：2025-10-22 23:02:40 (UTC+8)

poors (POORS) 価格情報 (USD)

24時間の価格変動レンジ：
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H 最安値
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H 最高値

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.11%

+2.59%

+2.84%

+2.84%

poors (POORS) のリアルタイム価格は -- です。過去24時間、POORS は最低 $ 0 から最高 $ 0 の間で取引されており、市場の変動が激しいことを示しています。POORS の史上最高値は $ 0 で、史上最安値は $ 0 です。

短期的なパフォーマンスでは、POORS は過去1時間で -0.11%、過去24時間で +2.59% 、過去7日間で +2.84% 変動しました。MEXCにおける最新の価格動向と市場動向の概要をこちらで簡単に把握できます。

poors (POORS) 市場情報

$ 11.76K
$ 11.76K$ 11.76K

--
----

$ 11.76K
$ 11.76K$ 11.76K

996.88M
996.88M 996.88M

996,879,962.5753491
996,879,962.5753491 996,879,962.5753491

poors の現在の時価総額は $ 11.76K、24時間取引高は -- です。POORS の循環供給量は 996.88M、総供給量は 996879962.5753491 です。また、完全希薄化後の評価額 (FDV) は $ 11.76K です。

poors (POORS) 価格履歴 USD

本日の poors から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における poors から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における poors から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における poors から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。

期間変動率 (USD)変動率 (%)
今日$ 0+2.59%
30日$ 0-84.12%
60日$ 0--
90日$ 0--

poors ( POORS ) とは何か

Thesis: The SUI blockchain and meme token ethics This thesis analyzes meme tokens within the SUI ecosystem, focusing on projects deployed by identifiable developer teams like "$blub dev." It uses a hypothetical case study of a "Poor Coin" ($POORS) to examine the ethical implications of speculative finance within decentralized ecosystems. The research critically explores market dynamics, developer influence, and potential vulnerabilities for retail investors. Introduction The SUI blockchain, with its high-performance and innovative architecture, provides fertile ground for meme tokens. However, this rapid growth introduces ethical dilemmas regarding highly volatile assets. While the specific connection between a "$POORS" token and the "$blub dev" team is unverified, this thesis uses this hypothetical case to explore a broader phenomenon: the role of developer teams in shaping meme token markets. Problem Statement The SUI ecosystem enables rapid asset creation, which can be exploited by developer teams using narratives that appeal to financially vulnerable investors. This thesis questions the ethics of such projects by analyzing the market behaviors and outcomes related to developer-backed meme tokens. It assesses whether SUI's design for accessibility is being used for speculative, ethically questionable purposes. Methodology The study uses both quantitative and qualitative methods. Quantitative analysis involves tracking on-chain data for developer-backed meme tokens on SUI to identify potential market manipulation, such as whale behavior and token distribution. Qualitative analysis includes performing sentiment analysis on community discussions to understand how narratives are framed and received, and conducting discourse analysis on promotional materials from developer teams to identify misleading language. Conclusion The analysis aims to determine if developer-backed meme tokens on SUI, using provocative branding like "$POORS," represent genuine efforts toward financial inclusion or exploitative ventures. The findings can offer insights into the ethical responsibilities of developers, platforms, and investors, and provide a framework for addressing the challenges of speculative markets within decentralized ecosystems.

POORS を現地通貨に

poors (POORS) トケノミクス

poors (POORS) のトケノミクスを理解することで、その長期的な価値と成長の可能性をより深く洞察することができます。トークンの配布方法から供給量の管理に至るまで、トケノミクスはプロジェクト経済の中核構造を明らかにします。今すぐ POORS トークンの詳細なトケノミクス について学びましょう！

よくある質問：poors（POORS）に関するその他の質問

poors (POORS) の本日の価値はいくらですか？
POORS の USD でのライブ価格は 0 USD で、最新のリアルタイム市場データで更新されています。
現在の POORS から USD の価格はいくらですか？
POORS から USD の現在価格は $ 0 です。正確なトークン換算については、MEXCレート変換 をご覧ください。
poors の時価総額はいくらですか？
POORS の時価総額は $ 11.76K USD です。時価総額 = 現在の価格 × 循環供給量。これはトークンの市場価値と順位を反映しています。
POORS の循環供給量はどれくらいですか？
POORS の循環供給量は 996.88M USD です。
POORS の史上最高値（ATH）はいくらですか？
POORS は史上最高値 0 USD に達しました。
POORS の史上最安値 (ATL) はいくらですか？
POORS の史上最安値は 0 USD です。
POORS の取引高はいくらですか？
POORS の24 時間ライブ取引高は -- USD です。
POORS は今年さらに上昇しますか？
POORS は市場状況とプロジェクトの進捗状況によっては、今年さらに上昇する可能性があります。より詳細な分析については、POORS 価格予測 をご覧ください。
免責事項

暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。