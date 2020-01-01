Poodlana (POODL) トケノミクス
Poodlana (POODL) 情報
Launched via presale on 17th July, and on the open market on 16th August after 30-days, Poodlana is a poodle-themed Solana altcoin. Tapping into the intense appetite for both high fashion and toy poodles, Poodlana is a coin created specifically for the Asian market.
These strategic decisions by the Poodlana team are based on several insights. Firstly, according to recent data published in CoinDesk, 80% of meme coin trading occurs within Asian hours. And according to Statista, the Far East consumes more luxury fashion than any other region. This direct appeal to such a rich market was likely a contributor to Poodlana raising over $1 million in the first 24 hours of its presale.
Secondly, poodles have shown particular popularity across east Asia, ranking within the top three breeds in China, Japan, and Korea, according to Statista. Since the meme/altcoin market has been heavily dominated by doge derivatives for the past several years, this poodle-centric decision was made to offer East Asian investors a dog-themed meme coin tailored to Asia's specific dog preference.
Roadmap wise, now that Poodlana has listed on CEX it’s ramping up marketing and product development. The Poodlana team has plans to expand its influencer relationships. And, in keeping with its high fashion positioning, Poodlana will be partnering with an array of fashion brands and lifestyle platforms to spread the Poodlana message 360 degrees.
In terms of technical innovation and community perks, Poodlana has plans to create a staking platform serving its elite, fashion-savvy audience, as well as offering them exclusive airdrops and bonuses as the project progresses through its milestones.
Long-term, Poodlana has plans to take the brand fully global, using its core East Asian community as a springboard. Poodlana is going after international partnerships, high-profile event appearances, and multi-language support. And finally, like any half-decent high-profile fashion icon, Poodlana has plans for some poodle philanthropy, with plans to support a range of canine charities.
Poodlana (POODL) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Poodlana (POODL) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Poodlana (POODL) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Poodlana (POODL) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される POODL トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
POODL トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
POODL のトケノミクスを理解したところで、POODL トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。